Dais World Wins the Indian Achievers’ Award for the Most Promising Startup of 2021
Hyderabad, India, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dais World (The Flagship brand of Dais Informatics Private Limited) has won the popular Indian Achievers’ Award for being the Most Promising Startup of 2021 and for its Outstanding Professional Achievement and Contribution in Nation Building.
Dais World was chosen for the prestigious "Indian Achievers Award-2021" as it stood out amongst the selected group of nominees carefully chosen by the esteemed jury. This year, the awards were organized digitally and the success story has been published across various platforms of The Indian Achievers’ Forum including their website, social media channels and the Achievers’ World Magazine.
While accepting the recognition, Mr. Abhishek Deb, Founder and the Executive Director of Dais Informatics Private limited stated, “We are elated, proud and humbled at the same time. We have focused our energies to the stakeholders always, never losing sight of what our Readers, our Publishers and our Partners would love on the platform. When esteemed organizations like the Indian Achievers’ Forum acknowledge the efforts and decide to bestow us with such an honour, it establishes the belief in what we are working for. It is a moment of pride for every teammate – their families watch them put in their heart & soul every day into building Dais. Being awarded by such a powerful voice in the industry – It makes them feel acknowledged.”
About Dais World:
Dais World is a News Media platform uniquely built on the base of Media Technology leveraging its capability to disseminate smart, meaningful News Content across media to its users within a matter of minutes, often seconds. The company was founded in November 2018 by Mr. Abhishek Deb, with an intent to revolutionize how News and Media are perceived and consumed.
Dais World launched the beta phase of its app in August 2020 and went live with the PlayStore version in October 2020. Dais World was launched with the dictum "War Against Fake News" strongly sending out a message that it is here to change the face of the News Media Industry and that it is here for good.
Meant for English-literate News-Reading audiences in India, Dais World has quickly gained traction amongst its target audiences who come to the platform to read and be rewarded for this habit. The app crossed 17,000 Users (Seventeen Thousand Users) within a span of 10 months of launch, proving that such innovations were essential in the News Media Industry.
Dais World has neither paywalls nor subscription fees for its users. “Relevant-to-life” rewards and cashbacks which can be claimed within a few minutes of reading on Dais World Application is a never-seen-before concept and has gained instant popularity amongst readers of all generations and geographies.
Dais Informatics Private Limited (The Parent Company of Dais World) has been recognized by the DPIIT (Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Startup India Flagship Initiative of the Government of India for Innovation in Media & Digital Publishing in June 2021.
Dais World has a Founding Team consisting of the Founder, Mr. Abhishek Deb and the Business Head, Ms. Sonam Bhagat. Both serve as the Executive Directors of the parent company, Dais Informatics Private Limited. The company has its registered office in Noida and its corporate offices based out of Hyderabad & Mumbai.
The business is focused on partnering with MSMEs, Individual content creators, publishers, writers, niche brands that will build the next generation of entrepreneurs in India. Dais World plans to employ more than 100 job seekers across domains and industries over the calendar year. With Technology as its backbone, Dais World also aims to uplift a generation of Media- bound jobseekers and enterprising minds.
About Indian Achievers Forum:
Indian Achievers’ Forum is a 20-year old independent, impartial, non-profit foundation which acts for the benefits of the Indian business community. Indian Achievers’ Forum was founded in the year 2000 by Mr. Sunil Shastri, the son of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, ex-Prime Minister of India.
The Indian Achievers Award celebrates not only the magnitude of the success of the achievers but also the intensity of the efforts they have shown in their work. The famous past recipients include Kiran Bedi, Prem Bhandari, Padmashree H.R. Shah, Balram Jakhar, Harish Rawat, Bharat Mehta, and Diana Hayden to name a few.
Indian Achievers’ Forum has a full-fledged Advisory board which consists of a number of high-profile personalities from the industry and political landscape. The Advisory board has the overall responsibility of establishing and guiding the long-term direction and objectives of the Forum as it reaches out to both the business world and to civil society.
The foundation strives to promote exemplary achievements, by fellow Indians across the globe, which eventually inspire others to contribute in the socio-economic welfare and growth of the nation.
Contact Information for Dais Informatics Pvt. Limited (Brand owner of DAIS WORLD)
Ms. Sonam Bhagat
Business Head/Executive Director
Address: Hyderabad, Telangana
Telephone: +91 8779860147
