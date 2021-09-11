The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Considerations to Avoid Pitfalls
New York, NY, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Considerations to Avoid Pitfalls. This event is scheduled on September 15, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (ET)
Event Synopsis:
Class certification standards continue to evolve as new litigation trends emerge and sweeping decisions come down from courts. In the antitrust class action landscape, recent issues include the use of statistical analysis, the preponderance of evidence standards, and the resolution of conflicts regarding the number of uninjured class members.
Practitioners should always expect new pitfalls that may arise given the ever-changing state of class action law.
Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they examine the recent class certification issues in antitrust cases. Speakers will also provide practitioners with helpful litigation strategies to help them mitigate risks and maximize opportunities.
Key topics include:
Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Trends/Developments
Notable Cases
Current and Emerging Issues
Avoiding Pitfalls
Best Litigation Strategies
Speakers/Faculty Panel
William J. Kolasky, Partner, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
Stefan Boedeker, Managing Director, Berkeley Research Group, LLC
Andreas Groehn, Director, Berkeley Research Group, LLC
Anne Gron, Managing Director, AlixPartners, LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/class-certification-in-antitrust-cle/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Event Synopsis:
Class certification standards continue to evolve as new litigation trends emerge and sweeping decisions come down from courts. In the antitrust class action landscape, recent issues include the use of statistical analysis, the preponderance of evidence standards, and the resolution of conflicts regarding the number of uninjured class members.
Practitioners should always expect new pitfalls that may arise given the ever-changing state of class action law.
Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they examine the recent class certification issues in antitrust cases. Speakers will also provide practitioners with helpful litigation strategies to help them mitigate risks and maximize opportunities.
Key topics include:
Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Trends/Developments
Notable Cases
Current and Emerging Issues
Avoiding Pitfalls
Best Litigation Strategies
Speakers/Faculty Panel
William J. Kolasky, Partner, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
Stefan Boedeker, Managing Director, Berkeley Research Group, LLC
Andreas Groehn, Director, Berkeley Research Group, LLC
Anne Gron, Managing Director, AlixPartners, LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/class-certification-in-antitrust-cle/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Categories