Global Technology Systems Announces New Managed Services Program for Replacement Batteries for UPS Systems
Framingham, MA, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Global Technology Systems (GTS) today announced a new program to manage replacement batteries for uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), which will help companies cut costs, maximize productivity and minimize downtime.
“Each GTS battery is 'tagged', so we can track where and when it went into service, record the information in a database, and remind the customer when it is time to replace it. Customers might forget, but with GTS analytics, they can plan on replacement dates and budgeting,” said Ashley Anderson, CRM Team Leader, GTS. “We can ship batteries to each individual customer location and avoid bulk shipments to central warehouses. And we work with all store service providers.”
“Virtually every organization must use UPS systems to protect its critical data and operations. Millions of these UPS’s are in operation 24/7,” added Scott Carlson, Director of Product Management & Development, GTS. “Batteries for UPS systems are designed to last two to three years. Over time, the batteries lose their ability to hold a full charge and fail to give customers the protection and peace of mind they expect. This can lead to shorter runtimes, costly downtime, and data loss. Timely replacement of these batteries is critical, especially with today’s increased demand on the power grid.”
“UPS devices are typically out of sight, out of mind, so they are easy to forget. Many organizations replace their UPS batteries randomly and without a plan. In fact, they often replace them too late, and spend too much money in the process,” added Carlson. “We provide our customers with a single, perfectly matched replacement UPS battery or a managed services plan for timely replacement of thousands of batteries enterprise-wide. And at the same time, we provide them with important operational and budgetary savings.”
GTS offers a comprehensive UPS replacement battery product line, which is complementary to its industry-leading battery, charger, and power management solutions and data collection for bar code scanners, mobile printers, two-way radios, and voice transmission devices of all kinds. All GTS UPS batteries are certified 100% OEM compatible and ship fully assembled, making them “plug-n-play” and easy for customers and service technicians to install.
All GTS UPS replacement batteries are:
Designed for use with APC™ and TrippLite™ UPS models
Certified 100% OEM compatible
Shipped fully assembled with new cables, connectors and components
Hot-swappable, user-replaceable, maintenance-free
Significantly lower in cost than the OEM
Assembled in the USA, making them TAA compliant
Each GTS UPS replacement battery assembly comes with a best-in-class 24-month warranty (compared to the industry standard of 12 months). GTS also includes simple installation instructions, as well as information on proper recycling of the used battery.
For more information on GTS UPS replacement batteries or any other GTS product or managed service, please visit our website or email us.
About GTS
Global Technology Systems, Inc. (GTS) has been an innovator, manufacturer, and designer of batteries and chargers for mobile devices, and many other products, for more than 20 years. GTS products support more than 3,000 public safety organizations, leading retailers, logistics companies, and government, military, and medical personnel. GTS is internationally known for: Replacement Batteries, Custom Contract Manufacturing & Design, Safe, Secure Supply Chain, Managed Battery Services, and Value-Added Recycling Technologies. GTS is headquartered in Framingham, MA, USA. Its design and logistics operations are in West Palm Beach, FL, USA. It manufactures its products in safe, democratic Taiwan. Our distribution centers are in West Palm Beach, FL, Taiwan, and the Netherlands.
For additional information:
Scott Carlson
Director of Product Management & Development
Phone: 508-907-6662
Email: scarlson@gtspower.com
