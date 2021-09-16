HebronSoft Appoints Kostiantyn Polosukhin as New CEO
Founding board members name Chief Executive Officer; Kostiantyn Polosukhin takes the helm of HebronSoft.
Cocoa Beach, FL, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Board of Directors of HebronSoft announced today that Kostiantyn Polosukhin has been appointed the new CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Kostiantyn Polosukhin has succeeded Liliya Valihun and assumed responsibilities on September 1. Liliya Valihun, outgoing Chief Executive Officer, will continue in her role as the Chairman of the company.
Mr. Polosukhin has gained broad and extensive experience from more than 10 years in various roles across the IT industry. He is a seasoned senior business leader and a strong strategic thinker. Starting off his IT career as QA Engineer, he made every step along the career path to become a proven senior executive.
“HebronSoft is very excited to have quite a special and extraordinary person joining its family and C-level team,” said Liliya Valihun. “I truly believe Kostiantyn Polosukhin is the right person to take over my position of HebronSoft CEO to boost the company’s growth and culture!”
Most recently, Mr. Polosukhin was the Vice President of Strategic Account Management, US and UK Business, for Avenga. He was responsible for strategic development and building relationships with clients in Healthcare, Finance, Media and Hospitality verticals. Prior to being named to that role, Mr. Polosukhin served as Senior Account Manager of DataArt, where he led large-scale strategic partnerships projects.
As HebronSoft’s CEO, Kostiantyn Polosukhin commits himself to achieving the following goals:
- To extend a social responsibility program (Hebron IT Academy), and launch new ecological responsibility initiatives.
- To continue building a culture of engineering excellence and socially active communities, who care deeply about ecology, sustainability, education and economy
- To increase the company’s customer base through the dedication to clients’ businesses and securing strategic relationships.
- To take the company to the level with well-thought-out strategic planning for 2022 and the following three years.
“Having social responsibility in our bones we are giving a new path by educating orphans, opening doors to IT. Because we care, our relationship with clients is truly unique and special. Ready for this journey to begin,” stated Mr. Polosukhin.
New CEO received his university degree from Kherson State Technology University in 2011. His specialty is Computer Software Engineering.
“I’m so happy that we can change even more lives together,” said Ihor Bula, Co-Founder and COO at HebronSoft. “Welcome to a family who cares!”
About HebronSoft
HebronSoft is a software engineering company that focuses on innovative tech-enabled solutions while providing ways for businesses to run more efficiently, resulting in reduced costs and increased profits.
In the same way as the company’s values are to change lives of less privileged youth and orphans, our mission is to help other companies thrive and succeed by ensuring high-quality services and creative software solutions.
Contact
HebronSoftContact
Dmitriy Shcherba
+380973005001
hebronsoft.com
