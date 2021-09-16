Radix Wire & Cable Welcomes Nick Ippolito as New Distribution Channel Leader
Cleveland, OH, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to welcome Nick Ippolito as the new Distribution Channel Leader for the High Temperature Sales Team.
Nick brings over 20 years of sales experience to Radix and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lake Forest College. He most recently worked for BJB Electric, where he served as the Regional Sales Director for OEM and Distribution customers. Prior to that, he spent over 10 years working with industrial wire and cable for battery powered motor systems.
Nick has excellent communication skills and a strong background of addressing customer needs through his consultative selling approach.
“Nick brings great energy and experience to our sales team,” says Vice President of Sales & Marketing Jeremy Tuttle. “His leadership and customer-focused approach enhances the first-rate customer experience for which Radix Wire & Cable is known.”
About Radix Wire
Founded in 1944 and based in Cleveland, Ohio, Radix is the leading manufacturer of UL, CSA and factory‐rated electrical wire and cable for high performance, extreme temperature applications. The company’s product portfolio consists of unique wire and cable products with temperature ratings from 150°C to 1,000°C and voltage ratings from 300V to 40kV. To learn more, please call (216) 731-9191 or visit www.radix-wire.com.
