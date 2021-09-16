BYD Announces Dealership Agreement with Material Handling Inc.
Los Angeles, CA, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BYD Material Handling has entered into a dealership agreement with Material Handling Inc. expanding its presence into Knoxville, TN market.
Family-owned and operated since 1975, Material Handling Inc. is the leading supplier of material handling and forklift solutions, warehouse products and repair and maintenance services for North Georgia, Middle Tennessee, East Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. MHI has served this area for more than 40 years with over 80 factory trained technicians and parts personnel.
“BYD has a unique solution with a vertically designed, all-in-one truck, lithium-ion battery, and charger package. MHI is honored to represent BYD in the Knoxville, TN market and we look forward to making our customers business better by providing the outstanding BYD product and support,” said Mike Sain, President of MHI.
MHI has service vans operating daily out of 6 branch locations in Gainesville and Dalton, GA, Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga, TN, and Bowling Green, KY, for timely service.
“Partnering with Material Handling Inc. will bring BYD’s clean, innovative technology to customers in Tennessee. This technology will improve their production and help their bottom line,” said Terry Rains, Director of BYD North America's Forklift Division. “Material Handling Inc. is an ideal partner for BYD, bringing a strong focus on customer service and decades of industry experience.”
BYD’s material handling equipment simplifies operations by delivering a single-battery multi-shift solution. Spare batteries, cooling down batteries, and battery swapping are a thing of the past. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for up to 15-plus hours. When using opportunity charging, on breaks and downtime, your operation can truly run for 24 hours without thinking about batteries.
Unlike Lead-Acid batteries, and some “drop-in” lithium-ion batteries, BYD’s Iron Phosphate batteries feature high energy density while remaining environmentally friendly. There is no need for special ventilation requirements, watering infrastructure, or corrosion control.
As a first in the industry, BYD also offers a 110v / 15-amp plug-in charger capable of recharging its Iron Phosphate batteries. Because the Iron-Phosphate battery handles opportunity charging easily, you can even plug it in like you would your cell phone.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365.
Family-owned and operated since 1975, Material Handling Inc. is the leading supplier of material handling and forklift solutions, warehouse products and repair and maintenance services for North Georgia, Middle Tennessee, East Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. MHI has served this area for more than 40 years with over 80 factory trained technicians and parts personnel.
“BYD has a unique solution with a vertically designed, all-in-one truck, lithium-ion battery, and charger package. MHI is honored to represent BYD in the Knoxville, TN market and we look forward to making our customers business better by providing the outstanding BYD product and support,” said Mike Sain, President of MHI.
MHI has service vans operating daily out of 6 branch locations in Gainesville and Dalton, GA, Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga, TN, and Bowling Green, KY, for timely service.
“Partnering with Material Handling Inc. will bring BYD’s clean, innovative technology to customers in Tennessee. This technology will improve their production and help their bottom line,” said Terry Rains, Director of BYD North America's Forklift Division. “Material Handling Inc. is an ideal partner for BYD, bringing a strong focus on customer service and decades of industry experience.”
BYD’s material handling equipment simplifies operations by delivering a single-battery multi-shift solution. Spare batteries, cooling down batteries, and battery swapping are a thing of the past. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for up to 15-plus hours. When using opportunity charging, on breaks and downtime, your operation can truly run for 24 hours without thinking about batteries.
Unlike Lead-Acid batteries, and some “drop-in” lithium-ion batteries, BYD’s Iron Phosphate batteries feature high energy density while remaining environmentally friendly. There is no need for special ventilation requirements, watering infrastructure, or corrosion control.
As a first in the industry, BYD also offers a 110v / 15-amp plug-in charger capable of recharging its Iron Phosphate batteries. Because the Iron-Phosphate battery handles opportunity charging easily, you can even plug it in like you would your cell phone.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365.
Contact
BYDContact
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Categories