WB+TDP Names Ariel Gallegos Hopper Art Producer - Award-Winning, Multimedia Agency Expands Production Team in New York
New York, NY, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- WB+TDP, a full-service, award-winning, multimedia agency, today announced Ariel Gallegos Hopper has joined the company as Art Producer, where she will work as a liaison between artists and WB+TDP’s clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands.
Gallegos Hopper joins WB+TDP from Pat Bates and Associates in New York, where she handled production and new business development for the artist representation agency.
WB+TDP provides full creative production - from the storyboard stage through post-production, including VFX, Sound Studios, Motion Capture, 2D and 3D animation, to full up high-definition film and video shoots for animatics, cinematics, gaming, or testing. Last year, WB+TDP added NFT digital production to the company’s offerings, assisting fine artists with editing, 3D modeling, post-production and promotional content, the first agency formally providing this type of service. WB+TDP has a team of award-winning in-house creative executives based in New York and over 150 artists around the globe, the largest and most diverse artist roster in the industry.
Prior to her role at Pat Bates and Associates, Gallegos Hopper held positions at Pegge Hopper Gallery in Honolulu where she oversaw the gallery’s social content, and Petzel Gallery in Manhattan, where she assisted with Art Basel Miami, the Seattle Art Fair and the gallery’s Fine Young Cannibals show. Gallegos Hopper also worked in fashion production for designer Rosie Assoulin. Bilingual in English and Spanish, Gallegos Hopper holds a Bachelor of Arts from Sarah Lawrence College with a concentration in visual arts.
“Ariel has a record of successfully working with artists and agencies to achieve company goals and will be a great asset as we continue to grow and expand our client base. We are excited to have her join the team,” said WB+TDP Principal and Founder, Andrew Kessler.
About WB+TDP
WB+TDP is a full-service multimedia company, providing every level of the creative production process - from storyboards through post-production with clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands. With over 150 artists around the globe, WB+TDP has the largest and most diverse roster, managed by a team of award-winning in-house creative executives based in New York City. A leader in the industry for over 39 years, WB+TDP is available 24/7, and intensely focused on providing clients with the best service, talent and creative output.
Contact
Jessica Bellucci
917-463-7037
wbtdp.com
