WB+TDP Names Ariel Gallegos Hopper Art Producer - Award-Winning, Multimedia Agency Expands Production Team in New York

WB+TDP, a full-service, award-winning, multimedia agency, today announced Ariel Gallegos Hopper has joined the company as Art Producer, where she will work as a liaison between artists and WB+TDP’s clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands.