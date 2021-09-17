OnBoard Names Three New Members to Board of Directors for 2021
Atlanta, GA, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- OnBoard, the leading authority on women in the boardroom and executive suites of Georgia public companies and a catalyst to increase female directors on all for-profit company boards, announces three additions to its Board of Directors: Dan Mallory, Vice President of Technology at Aprio; Lily Prost, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at J.M. Huber Corporation; and Kathy Waller, retired Coca-Cola EVP, CFO and President, Enabling Services. She also serves on corporate boards.
“For 28 years, OnBoard has been advocating increasing the number of women on for profit boards. The expanded awareness of the importance of our mission has us accelerating our own efforts. We are thrilled to add 3 new tremendous executives to our board,” says Kelly Gay, chair of OnBoard.
“Dan, Lily and Kathy join a group of board colleagues who are passionate, thoughtful and dedicated to our cause. They will bring their own important perspectives and ideas to how we increase our impact as an organization.”
Dan Mallory, Vice President of Technology, Aprio
As Vice President of Technology, Dan Mallory maps technology objectives and investments to firm’s business strategies. He brings over 20 years of experience in IT and related fields to Aprio. With expertise in strategic technology consulting, Mallory provides sharp recommendations that align with the firm’s strategic goals. He manages the design and implementation of new technology, while providing valuable insight to continually improve Aprio’s client experience. Additionally, Mallory leads the firm’s internal Business Enablement and Innovation group, which is charged with re-evaluating firm processes and determining smarter ways to do business. Prior to his current role, he served as IT Operations Manager, where he had a combination of internal IT (database, reporting development, service desk management, etc.) as well as client engagement responsibilities.
Lily Prost, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, J.M. Huber Corporation
Serving as an enterprise expert, Lily Prost leads the Corporate HR Centers of Excellence. She works with Huber’s portfolio businesses to develop and execute human capital strategies, including Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, talent development and succession planning to achieve business goals and sustain Huber’s vision for growth. As an active member of the Huber Corporate Board, Prost works closely with the Management & Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance & Nominations Committee on incentive plan designs, executive compensation, CEO/leadership succession planning and Board recruiting. Prior to joining Huber, Prost was VP of Human Resources & Communications at Exide Technologies for the Americas, Asia Pacific & Corporate. She also held global HR leadership roles at Merial/Sanofi, Vulcan Materials and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, as well as working as a Process Improvement and change management consultant at Ernst & Young.
Kathy Waller, retired Coca-Cola and corporate board member
Kathy Waller retired from The Coca-Cola Company in 2019, where she was the Executive Chief Financial Officer and President, Enabling Services, for The Coca-Cola Company. She was responsible for the strategic governance area of the Company and the consolidation of the Company’s financial statements. Prior to joining The Coca-Cola Company, she worked as a Senior Accountant for Deloitte Haskins and Sells Public Accounting Firm, both in Rochester, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia. Waller currently serves as a member of the board of directors for many prominent companies such as Delta Air Lines, CGI Incorporation, Beyond Meat, and most recently, Cadence Bancorporation. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Spelman College and The Woodruff Arts Center. Waller has more than 30 years of experience in accounting and finance at a major public company.
About OnBoard:
OnBoard (www.onboardnow.org) was founded in 1993 with the initial focus of increasing the number of women on corporate boards of both public and private companies. It is now the leading authority on women in the boardrooms and in executive leadership of Georgia public companies. OnBoard was the first in the U.S. to field a study benchmarking the number of women on corporate boards and has been reporting on this progress for Georgia public companies since 1993. OnBoard’s strategy is to advocate for more women in these positions, inspire by recognizing the role models of women on boards and in the pipeline and connect women to board opportunities.
