SMC Sponsoring Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network’s Breakfast at Pack Expo Las Vegas
SMC Corporation of America will be sponsoring the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Breakfast at the Pack Expo, hosted by The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) on Sept. 27th - 29th, 2021.
Noblesville, IN, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The PPWLN’s networking breakfast, “The New World of Work,” will be held on Tuesday morning, the 28th, from 7:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for Pack Expo registered attendees in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“The Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network is important to PMMI because we know that increasing the presence of women will strengthen our industry,” said Tracy Stout, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, PMMI. “This network works to support and connect women in packaging and processing through a variety of events and initiatives, none of which would be possible without the participation of members like SMC, whose support helps move our mission forward.”
Building off the introduction of the SMC Women in STEM group earlier in the year, SMC is expanding its focus of inclusion and diversity in the workplace. Sponsoring the breakfast is an important initiative for SMC in empowering women’s presence in the world of automation. The event is aimed to be a hub for women within the industries to engage and connect, acting as a catalyst for greater conversation.
“We are excited to be supporting a breakfast catered directly to women of the processing and packaging industries,” said Kelley Stacey, President and COO at SMC Corporation of America. “Events like these are important opportunities for women in the field to recognize their accomplishments and inspire one another to continue the promotions of our peers. We are proud to be a part of the event and the women’s leadership network as a whole.”
The breakfast will bring together a panel of women leaders in the industry to speak on gender parity and a push for diversity within corporate America. The panelists will also discuss the next generation and how to influence a more diverse workforce for the future. Among the panelists include keynote speaker, Tracey Noonan, the CEO and co-founder of Wicked Good Cupcakes, Inc. Tracey will provide insight into the industry’s future, which will lead into a conversation about the new world of work as it relates to manufacturing.
About SMC
Headquartered in Noblesville, IN, SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe and China, the vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through discovering opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption in customer systems.
About Pack Expo
Pack Expo is a three-day exhibition focusing on the packaging and processing industry. The event will include educational sessions and discussions within the industry, as well as special exhibits and dedicated pavilions focusing on solutions of specific categories: containers and materials, confectionery, digital printing, processing and reusable packaging. The trade show is consistently an important venue to reconnect with industry partners, as well as create new connections.
