SMC at Pack Expo Las Vegas – Packaging and Processing 2021
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Pack Expo Las Vegas 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall Booth C-5233 on September 27-29.
Noblesville, IN, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SMC is excited to announced that it will be a sponsor for the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Free Networking Breakfast The New World of Work at Pack Expo, hosted by PMMI: The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies on Tuesday, September 28; 7:15 am in North Building, Upper Level, Room N247.
Nathan Eisel, SMC’s National Product Development Manager, will present a free 30-minute seminar titled Enabling Freedom of Design by Leveraging Wireless Technologies at the Innovation Stage 2 (C2058) on Wednesday, September 29 at 10:00 am. This presentation rethinks traditional design methods and constructs migrating towards unconstrained concepts leveraging effective wireless machine designs.
Other SMC products on display for supporting automation, controls and processing for the Food & Beverage, Grains/Cereals, Medical Device, Pharmaceutical and Packaging industries are:
· Hygienic Compact Solenoid Valve Manifolds (JSY) – Compact and lightweight design targets robotic end effectors and end-of-arm tooling applications.
· EX600 Wireless Fieldbus Communication for EtherNet/IPTM Protocol – Safe, secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius and frequency hopping every 5 ms.
· IO-Link Products for Connecting Actuators and Sensors – Connects higher-level controllers like an HMI (Human Machine Interface) or PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) to IO-Link capable sensors and actuators bi-directionally over a short distance (20 meters or less), wired (or wireless), per networking standard IEC 61131-9.
· Low Profile Static Electricity Elimination Ionizers – Neutralize static electricity using the auto balance or feedback sensors to optimally control ion generation and distribution.
· Vacuum Multi-Stage Ejectors and Cups, ZK2, ZP3P, ZPT and ZNC Series – Provides energy conservation with 90% reduced air consumption, increased efficiency, and simplified piping in a contact manifold package complimented with FDA compliant bellows vacuum cups.
· Wash Down and Hygienic Actuators – Designed with a flat configuration, eliminating switch grooves and holes for cushion needles to prevent pooling of liquids and allow for easy wipe down of actuator surfaces.
· Soft Robotics Modular Gripping System mGripTM – Configurable soft grippers and controllers that enables reliable, high-speed picking of traditionally hard-to-grasp items in food processing.
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
· Sept 27–28 (M - T) 9:00 – 5:00
· Sept 29 (Th) 9:00 – 3:00
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
