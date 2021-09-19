The Last Embracing Your Journey Expo of 2021 is Saturday, Sept. 25 in Tempe, AZ
Embracing Your Journey Expo Saturday, Sept. 25 10-5 at Sun Studios in Tempe; final show for 2021. Get support on your path of learning, growing and discovering. Find unique gifts and services for your holiday shopping list.
Tempe, AZ, September 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Embracing Your Journey Expo is about bringing people together on their path of discovery. If you are interested in alternative ideas and a healthier lifestyle then bring family and friends to explore new modalities, new products and meet alternative practitioners altogether in one place on one day.
The Embracing Your Journey Expo is a holistic, metaphysical and wellness event that was founded in 2015 and this is the last Expo of 2021, just before the busy holiday season. The Expo is from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday September 25. Just 4 minutes off the Interstate 10 the new location Sun Studios of Arizona - 1425 W 14th St, Tempe, AZ 85281 offers plenty of free parking.
Immerse yourself in a new adventure with new interactive workshops. Each "Journey" is limited to 25 attendees and contains 3 workshops lead by some of the Valley's most well known teachers, $60 per person and includes General Admission. Only interested in 1 workshop? You can purchase workshops a la carte - $25 each. Special Presentations in the theater include Gong Meditations featuring Gong Master Karyn Diane and an interactive Medium Group Reading experience with Christopher Mendez- $25 each and theater seating is limited to 50 people.
All day admission is $5 and raffles winners drawn every hour. Pre-purchased General Admission tickets will receive a free $5 gift at the show. Kids 10 & under are admitted free.
"The Expo keeps growing and continues to attract the best practitioners and teachers out there," says Erin McNamara, a partner at Purple Lotus Productions, the producer of the Expos. McNamara said she expects a sell-out crowd.
Journeyers will find health coaches, energy healers, Reiki practitioners, chiropractors, massage, spiritual counselors, psychic mediums, aura photos, herbs, essential oils, angel, palm & tarot readings, animal communication, art, organite, jewelry, crystals, and more. Over 40 vendors from Arizona and beyond are offering a variety of holistic and metaphysical products and services. Many are offering mini sessions or special pricing on their products and services so people can try them out at the show.
"It's an incredible opportunity to learn about a new healing technique or to have a psychic session with some of the best spiritual people or simply network with other like-minded individuals," McNamara said.
Robin Selby, a partner at Purple Lotus Productions, says "The energy at the show is amazing! We have people who come and stay all day long."
Saturday Sept. 25, 2021 10am – 5pm at Sun Studios of Arizona - 1425 W 14th St, Tempe, AZ 85281
For more information go to Embracing Your Journey Expo dot com.
For tickets go to Eventbrite dot com Embracing Your Journey Expo.
Contact
Erin McNamara
480-296-1928
www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com
