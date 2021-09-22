Even & Odd Minds, LLC Selected Best Tech Work Culture Finalist in Timmy Awards
Tech in Motion and the local community has chosen Even & Odd Minds, LLC (EOMinds™) as a finalist for "Best Tech Work Culture" in the 2021 Timmy Awards, in its seventh year of celebrating the best people and workplaces in tech across North America.
Tech in Motion and the local community has chosen Even & Odd Minds, LLC (EOMinds™) as a finalist for "Best Tech Work Culture" in the 2021 Timmy Awards, in its seventh year of celebrating the best people and workplaces in tech across North America. Best Tech Work Culture finalists have shown what it means to having a rewarding team environment, going beyond perks to bring together tech employees over a shared mission: innovation, learning, and technical creativity. With each city’s winners decided by popular vote, it will be Philadelphia’s tech community who decides if Even & Odd minds, LLC will represent Philadelphia in the final, national round, judged by industry leaders from companies like Netflix, Paypal and Oracle.
“Creating or maintaining a positive work culture while navigating the challenges of the past year has been difficult for businesses small and large,” said Mandy Walker, Executive Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion’s founder Motion Recruitment. “Our regional finalists for the Best Tech Culture Timmy strive to inspire innovation and better the lives of their tech teams, and we’re excited to recognize that work.”
Even & Odd Minds is a dynamically growing Information Technology Consulting and Professional Services firm that offer varied technical IT Services across Business verticals namely Banking, Finance, HealthCare & Pharma, Insurance, Retail, Telecom, Technology and Supply Chain.
Ravi Goel, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Even & Odd Minds commented, "We are honored to be selected for Best Tech Workculture. It is also an honor for us to be included among a group of distinguished employers and as I reflect on this recognition, I am especially proud of employees of EOMinds and what we have accomplished with our team working in partnership with our amazing clients!"
This year, the Best Tech Work Culture is separated into two categories, one for Small to Medium Employers (1-250 Employees) and one for Large Employers (251-999 Employees). You can vote for Even & Odd Minds, LLC as Best Work Culture, as well as the other four regional awards, once daily until Sept. 27, when the votes will be tallied. Regional winners per category will be announced in early October.
The 2021 Timmy Awards Ceremony will once again be an entirely digital experience honoring this year’s best tech startups, managers, and employers, as well as those using technology for good. The national awards will be handed out on October 28th during a virtual ceremony streaming live worldwide on YouTube. If you are interested in learning more, visit the Timmy Awards website.
About Tech in Motion Events
Tech in Motion is a North American events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a small collaboration in 2011 by IT recruiting firm Motion Recruitment grew into an organization of over 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Boston, Dallas, NYC, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, LA and more. Visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.
About Even & Odd Minds, LLC
Even & Odd Minds is a talent-driven consulting firm providing individual consultants, project teams, and strategic outsourcing services to clients in a wide range of industries. We leverage our recruiting expertise to deliver high-end consulting services for engagements in select Information Technology and Engineering disciplines. Founded in 2011, Even & Odd Minds combines international reach with local depth, serving our clients all over North America.
