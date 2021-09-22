ThrottleNet Named #1 IT Firm In in St. Louis for 6th Year in a Row by Small Business Monthly
ThrottleNet Also Honored as a Top Cybersecurity Firm
St. Louis, MO, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ThrottleNet has once again been named the #1 IT firm in St. Louis by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. 2021 marks the sixth consecutive year ThrottleNet has received the magazine’s top ranking. In addition the firm was honored as one of the area’s top cybersecurity companies.
The list of top area companies, now available from Small Business Monthly, is published on an annual basis. A panel helps to review and select winners in each of 19 categories. According to the magazine some 20,000 nominations and recommendations were received from local businesses. ThrottleNet received dozens of positive responses in the IT category and led the way easily among local technology firms. It also received top consideration for its strong work in the cybersecurity category.
“Everyone at ThrottleNet is honored to be named the Top IT Firm in St. Louis for the sixth year in a row,” said George Rosenthal, Partner. “Our strength is not only in IT but also cybersecurity solutions. The ThrottleNet team excels in providing the most up-to-date technology solutions to help businesses enhance their growth, and also focuses on helping companies protect and secure their most valuable assets. We are excited to once again be recognized for helping our clients achieve their technology goals.”
Rosenthal added, “We constantly track client satisfaction and have received over 204 Google reviews from happy customers with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. Customers who, of their own volition, shared their experiences working with our company. In all, our staff not only helps our clients improve their business operations but also saves them money as well. It is why more and more companies are outsourcing all their technology needs to ThrottleNet.”
An article on ThrottleNet, as well as the other companies making the Top IT Firms list, is appearing in the publication’s Best In Business magazine now available from Small Business Monthly in print and online at https://sbmon.com.
About ThrottleNet, Inc.
ThrottleNet, Inc. didn’t become one of St. Louis’ top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. The depth of knowledge, resources, and experience at ThrottleNet ensures your outsourced IT management and security solution is efficient and able to detect threats. Then stop them. Plus, it’s all managed by IT gurus who could write books on ransomware, botnet, DDoS, and phishing. While we invested in the brains, we also put a lot into our core technology divisions to address the business needs for a managed network and managed cloud. Whether it’s Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com
