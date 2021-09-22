Orr & Reno’s Erin Vanden Borre Elected a Fellow of the American College of Mortgage Attorneys
Concord, NH, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Erin Vanden Borre, a shareholder of Orr & Reno has been elected a Fellow of the American College of Mortgage Attorneys (ACMA). Vanden Borre will formally be inducted into the College at its Annual Meeting on September 24, 2021 in St. Louis, MO.
With Orr & Reno, Vanden Borre represents developers, retailers, service providers and institutions in transactions involving all classes of real estate assets, both regionally and nationally. She is a graduate of Northeastern University School of Law, and Dartmouth College.
“It is an honor to be selected as a ACMA fellow and to join this group of experts in the field of real estate finance. I look forward to exploring the many ways in which membership in this network will enhance my ability to serve current and future clients of Orr & Reno,” says Vanden Borre.
Formed in 1974, ACMA is the leading organization of counsel in the United States, Canada and Mexico who are recognized by their peers as distinguished practitioners in the field of mortgage law and real estate finance based upon the high caliber of their legal skills, knowledge, experience and professionalism. ACMA has nearly 500 Fellows throughout the United States, its Territories, Canada and Mexico.
About Orr & Reno
The trusted attorneys at Orr & Reno have been bringing sound judgment and a practical approach to New England’s legal challenges for 75 years. One of New Hampshire's most respected law firms, Orr & Reno is a full-service commercial law firm serving clients in business, education, energy, health care, insurance, media, real estate, religious and nonprofit organizations, telecommunications and more. Orr & Reno was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Concord, NH. To learn more, visit www.orr-reno.com.
