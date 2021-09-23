Tier5 Technologies Wins the Prestigious "India 500 Most Promising IT Company 2021" Award

Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Kolkata-based software development firm with a global presence, has been named the winner of the "India’s 500 Most Promising IT Company 2021" by The India 5000 Business Awards organized by Benchmark Trust and supported by BSE SME and All India Association of Industries. The award celebrates the real spirit of business, entrepreneurship, and leadership in India.