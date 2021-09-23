Tier5 Technologies Wins the Prestigious "India 500 Most Promising IT Company 2021" Award
Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Kolkata-based software development firm with a global presence, has been named the winner of the "India’s 500 Most Promising IT Company 2021" by The India 5000 Business Awards organized by Benchmark Trust and supported by BSE SME and All India Association of Industries. The award celebrates the real spirit of business, entrepreneurship, and leadership in India.
Tier5 was selected from amongst the hundreds of nominations for providing best-in-class, quality software products, and services. They were named the winner after a thorough and stringent evaluation under 26 categories by the committee and jury.
The award was presented to acknowledge their efforts towards bringing in modern-age, cost effective and innovative software solutions for our clients’ businesses. It also recognizes our focus on both client satisfaction and their employee’s professional growth. This award is evidence of the true potential of Tier5 as innovative SaaS company that has more than 21 software products and 15,000 happy customers globally.
“We are extremely delighted to receive this award, which reinforces our commitment to provide better solution for our customers, globally. We would like to thank the team India 5000 awards for their support and the jury for selecting us as the winner from hundreds of the worthy participants,” said Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Co-founder and Managing Director of Tier5.
Apart from winning the most promising company award for Tier5, Aunkita also won the "Women Achievers Awards 2021" by India 5000.
About Tier 5:
Tier5 is considered to be the first ever community owned and operated software development firm. The company specializes in making innovative and user-friendly products that enable the business owners to attain more clients and grow their business simultaneously.
Since its inception in January 2015, Tier5 already has a base of more than 15000 happy customers across the globe and this number is growing rapidly. Headquartered in Indiana, USA, Tier5 has additional office in Kolkata, India as well. The company has more than 21 state of the art software products in its kitty and is coming up with 8 more products in the near future. Headed by Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director / Co Founder and Mr. Jon Vaughn, CEO, Tier5 is on the path of becoming one of most acclaimed SaaS companies globally, with a leadership position in the global market.
For further information, please contact:
Rupanwita Roy
Corporate Communications, Tier5
Ph- +91 8017132128
