SMC Exhibits at AACC, Clinical Lab Expo in Atlanta, GA – September 28-30
The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) is a global organization dedicated to clinical laboratory science and its application to healthcare.
Noblesville, IN, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Laboratory medicine is a rapidly evolving discipline as a result of biomedical discoveries, innovations in technology, and the changing healthcare environment.
Visit SMC’s Booth # 2841 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta to experience the latest innovations in laboratory science and technology to see, hear, touch and feel SMC’s most advanced and important technologies supporting the laboratory automation marketplace.
Products on exhibit will be:
- Diffusion Bonded Manifolds
- Liquid Isolation Valves
- Solenoid Operated Pinch Valves
- Chemical Control Equipment
- Proportional Flow & Pressure Control
- Chillers and Temperature Control Equipment
- Directional Control Solenoid Valves
- Static Control Ionizers
- Electric Actuators & Slides
- High Purity Process Pumps
- Air Purification/Membrane Dryers
AACC – Clinical Lab Expo 2021 Exhibition Hours:
September 28, Tuesday, 9:30 am – 5:00 pm
September 29, Wednesday, 9:30 am – 5:00 pm
September 30, Thursday, 9:30 am – 1:00 pm
Visit SMC at Booth # 2841, AACC – Clinical Lab Expo, Georgia World Congress Center – Building C, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
