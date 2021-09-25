Rallio Named Outstanding Small Technology Company at the 2021 Octane High Tech Awards
Award celebrates and recognizes those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.
Irvine, CA, September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rallio has been named Outstanding Small Technology Company by Octane’s High Tech Awards. The Outstanding Small Technology award recognizes an exceptional medtech/technology company in Orange County.
The High Tech Awards (HTA) seeks to celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation. HTA has recognized more than 130 innovative companies in Orange County. Despite the challenges of 2020, Orange County once again proved that it is an epicenter of innovation with over 80 companies being nominated in the nine categories. To be included as a nominee, a company must be in existence for at least three years and have 100 employees or less.
“Congratulations to Rallio on being selected as Outstanding Small Technology Company for the 2021 High Tech Awards,” says Rita Battocchio, Head of Events at Octane. “2021 proved to be an exciting year with so many nominations received by the High Tech Awards committee. We are excited to include Rallio in the Outstanding Small Technology category this year.”
Rallio, a top-ranked social media management platform, offers powerful yet easy-to-use tools to franchises, small businesses and direct-sales professionals looking to expand their sphere of influence on social media, where they have the ability to connect directly with prospects and customers.
The Irvine, California-based company has a long history of serving multi-unit franchisors as well as independent operators who use Rallio’s platform to manage and grow their social media presence and online reputation. For four years running, Rallio has been ranked as a Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur magazine; it is also an Inc.com Fastest-Growing Company both nationally and regionally.
“Rallio is thrilled to be recognized in the High Tech Awards competition,” says Chuck Goetschel, CEO of Rallio. “This is no small feat given the events of the past year and a half. Businesses have had to pivot again and again, yet we’ve been able to help franchises and small businesses continue to grow during these uncertain times.”
To learn more about Rallio or to schedule a demo, visit rallio.com. For more information on HTA, see octaneoc.org/high-tech-awards.
Contact:
Karen Spaeder
VP of Communications, Rallio
karen@rallio.com
About Rallio
Rallio is a powerful SaaS platform combining cloud-based social media technology, artificial intelligence and employee advocacy. As the supplier of choice for franchise organizations and small businesses, Rallio enables multi-location brands and SMB operators to optimize their social media engagement, while managing their entire social media presence, online reputation, and online directory listings in one dashboard for all locations. By automating agency-like services and employee advocacy across their social media pages, brands multiply their reach exponentially and experience rapid month-over-month growth on social media
About High Tech Awards
The High Tech Awards seeks to celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation. Now in its 28th year, the High Tech Awards has recognized over 1,000 finalists; this year, we will add another 45 innovative companies to the list. Learn more at octaneoc.org.
