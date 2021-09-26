Praxis Global Alliance Onboards Suman Jagdev as Partner
Suman will lead the Automotive and Industrial Goods & Services Practices. His appointment further strengthens the firm’s position as one of the most respected advisors in these sectors.
Mumbai, India, September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Praxis Global Alliance, a global management consulting and advisory services firm is delighted to announce that Suman Jagdev has joined the firm’s Mumbai office as a Partner. Suman has over 18 years of management consulting experience having advised CEOs, Boards of leading companies on Strategy and Transformation mandates across industries.
Suman has worked with MNCs and Indian companies in industrial products side across the automotive value chain. Within the Energy sector, he has assisted clients in power and downstream oil & gas and has experience in construction and nonferrous metals.
He has led several market entry and growth strategies, and performance improvement engagements. He has also worked with leading private equity funds in areas such as commercial due diligence, market assessment, and synergy assessment.
In his current role, Suman will lead the Automotive and Industrial Goods & Services Practices. He will partner with clients to harness opportunities and address challenges in a rapidly evolving business environment through the firm’s suite of targeted offerings.
“Praxis brings a deep understanding of fast-growing companies and organizations undergoing strategic, digital transformation,” comments Suman Jagdev, Partner – Automotive and Industrial Goods & Services, Praxis Global Alliance. “I am excited to take this new role and build a scaled business underpinned by high-quality client outcomes and sustainable growth,” he adds
Welcoming Suman, Aryaman Tandon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Praxis Global Alliance, said, “Solving complex and most interesting business problems takes deeply intertwining strategy, practical insights, data, and digital technology at scale. In that context, we are excited about Suman joining our leadership team. Suman has built his career using insights and analysis to drive sustainable business growth for clients in diverse sectors. We believe that his leadership will fuel new growth for our clients.”
“We are delighted that Suman has joined the Praxis leadership team. Suman comes with a reputation of driving profitable growth along with the commitment to deliver high-stand advisory service. With his deep sectoral knowledge and long experience, we will drive transformative growth for our clients,” said Madhur Singhal, Managing Partner and CEO, Praxis Global Alliance.
Prior to joining Praxis, Suman led the consulting practice at GCA, a Tokyo-based advisory firm; in his role as a strategy consulting leader, he assisted companies on market entry, growth, and global expansion. He has also held leadership roles at Strategy& (formerly Booz & Co) and Alvarez & Marsal.
Suman holds a patent for an operational excellence capability assessment methodology. He has authored several thought leadership reports including, PwC's flagship report - "Future of India – The Winning Leap," and other sector reports on renewable energy.
About Praxis Global Alliance
Praxis Global Alliance is the next-gen management consulting and business research services firm revolutionizing the way consulting projects are delivered. It delivers practical solutions to the toughest business problems by uniquely combining domain practitioner expertise, AI-led research approaches, and digital technologies. The company operates four business units including Praxis Global Alliance Financial Investor Group (FIG) offering pre-deal support, commercial due diligence, post-acquisition value creation, Praxis Global Alliance Business Enablement and Transformation (BET) for practitioner-led business advisory and consulting, PGA Labs focused on technology-led business and market research and tools, and PraxDigital™ delivering data engineering and analytics, AI, OpenData and visualization solutions to clients across verticals. Present in four locations in India, Praxis Global Alliance works with C-suite to the front-line executives across business streams helping them with end-to-end business enablement, organizational transformation, and revenue maximization support in an agile environment.
For more details please visit: http://www.praxisga.com/
About Suman Jagdev: Suman is currently a Partner with Praxis Global Alliance in automotive and industrial goods & service practices. He is an accomplished industry veteran with over 18 years of experience in management consulting. He has worked with GCA, Strategy& (formerly Booz & Co), and Alvarez & Marsal in various leadership roles. Suman holds a patent for an operational excellence capability assessment methodology. He has authored several thought leadership reports including, PwC's flagship report - "Future of India – The Winning Leap," and other sector reports on renewable energy.
He is an MBA from Xavier Institute of Management (XIM) and also holds a B.E. degree from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani).
Suman has worked with MNCs and Indian companies in industrial products side across the automotive value chain. Within the Energy sector, he has assisted clients in power and downstream oil & gas and has experience in construction and nonferrous metals.
He has led several market entry and growth strategies, and performance improvement engagements. He has also worked with leading private equity funds in areas such as commercial due diligence, market assessment, and synergy assessment.
In his current role, Suman will lead the Automotive and Industrial Goods & Services Practices. He will partner with clients to harness opportunities and address challenges in a rapidly evolving business environment through the firm’s suite of targeted offerings.
“Praxis brings a deep understanding of fast-growing companies and organizations undergoing strategic, digital transformation,” comments Suman Jagdev, Partner – Automotive and Industrial Goods & Services, Praxis Global Alliance. “I am excited to take this new role and build a scaled business underpinned by high-quality client outcomes and sustainable growth,” he adds
Welcoming Suman, Aryaman Tandon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Praxis Global Alliance, said, “Solving complex and most interesting business problems takes deeply intertwining strategy, practical insights, data, and digital technology at scale. In that context, we are excited about Suman joining our leadership team. Suman has built his career using insights and analysis to drive sustainable business growth for clients in diverse sectors. We believe that his leadership will fuel new growth for our clients.”
“We are delighted that Suman has joined the Praxis leadership team. Suman comes with a reputation of driving profitable growth along with the commitment to deliver high-stand advisory service. With his deep sectoral knowledge and long experience, we will drive transformative growth for our clients,” said Madhur Singhal, Managing Partner and CEO, Praxis Global Alliance.
Prior to joining Praxis, Suman led the consulting practice at GCA, a Tokyo-based advisory firm; in his role as a strategy consulting leader, he assisted companies on market entry, growth, and global expansion. He has also held leadership roles at Strategy& (formerly Booz & Co) and Alvarez & Marsal.
Suman holds a patent for an operational excellence capability assessment methodology. He has authored several thought leadership reports including, PwC's flagship report - "Future of India – The Winning Leap," and other sector reports on renewable energy.
About Praxis Global Alliance
Praxis Global Alliance is the next-gen management consulting and business research services firm revolutionizing the way consulting projects are delivered. It delivers practical solutions to the toughest business problems by uniquely combining domain practitioner expertise, AI-led research approaches, and digital technologies. The company operates four business units including Praxis Global Alliance Financial Investor Group (FIG) offering pre-deal support, commercial due diligence, post-acquisition value creation, Praxis Global Alliance Business Enablement and Transformation (BET) for practitioner-led business advisory and consulting, PGA Labs focused on technology-led business and market research and tools, and PraxDigital™ delivering data engineering and analytics, AI, OpenData and visualization solutions to clients across verticals. Present in four locations in India, Praxis Global Alliance works with C-suite to the front-line executives across business streams helping them with end-to-end business enablement, organizational transformation, and revenue maximization support in an agile environment.
For more details please visit: http://www.praxisga.com/
About Suman Jagdev: Suman is currently a Partner with Praxis Global Alliance in automotive and industrial goods & service practices. He is an accomplished industry veteran with over 18 years of experience in management consulting. He has worked with GCA, Strategy& (formerly Booz & Co), and Alvarez & Marsal in various leadership roles. Suman holds a patent for an operational excellence capability assessment methodology. He has authored several thought leadership reports including, PwC's flagship report - "Future of India – The Winning Leap," and other sector reports on renewable energy.
He is an MBA from Xavier Institute of Management (XIM) and also holds a B.E. degree from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani).
Contact
Praxis Global AllianceContact
Diksha Bhutani
935-413-7148
www.praxisga.com
Tower 1A, DLF Corporate Park, 204, Second floor, Block 1, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002
Diksha Bhutani
935-413-7148
www.praxisga.com
Tower 1A, DLF Corporate Park, 204, Second floor, Block 1, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002
Categories