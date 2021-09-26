Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Award: Go-Forth Pest Control Honored for Growth 4th Year in a Row
Greensboro, NC, September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2021. The event aims to honor the fifty most rapidly growing privately-held companies in the Triad that have been positively impacting the growing, local economy. To be eligible for this awards program, companies must be private, for-profit companies with U.S. headquarters based in the Triad. They must also have completed three full fiscal years, with at least $2 million in revenue in 2020.
“It’s really a great honor to be celebrated for our team’s hard work and dedication to growth, which is one of our company’s core values. Growth is our purpose. Growing as people & growing our business,” said Chase Hazelwood, CEO and owner of Go-Forth Pest Control.
Go-Forth Pest Control is a family-owned pest control business with locations spread across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
The honorees will be celebrated at the networking event that will be happening on Thursday, October 7th at 5:30 p.m. at the Nido & Mariana Qubein Arena & Conference Center at High Point University.
Go-Forth Pest Control, founded in 1959 in High Point, North Carolina has branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, Columbia, SC and Richmond, VA. It is a third-generation, family-owned business. Go-Forth’s mission is to be people-focused in all they do, and by holding themselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, they will foster the growth of their team and their business. Go-Forth is committed to being a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a Triad Fast 50 company, and one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Companies in America. For more information please visit http://Go-Forth.com
“It’s really a great honor to be celebrated for our team’s hard work and dedication to growth, which is one of our company’s core values. Growth is our purpose. Growing as people & growing our business,” said Chase Hazelwood, CEO and owner of Go-Forth Pest Control.
Go-Forth Pest Control is a family-owned pest control business with locations spread across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
The honorees will be celebrated at the networking event that will be happening on Thursday, October 7th at 5:30 p.m. at the Nido & Mariana Qubein Arena & Conference Center at High Point University.
Go-Forth Pest Control, founded in 1959 in High Point, North Carolina has branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, Columbia, SC and Richmond, VA. It is a third-generation, family-owned business. Go-Forth’s mission is to be people-focused in all they do, and by holding themselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, they will foster the growth of their team and their business. Go-Forth is committed to being a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a Triad Fast 50 company, and one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Companies in America. For more information please visit http://Go-Forth.com
Contact
Go-Forth Pest ControlContact
Gary Corns
336-841-6111
Go-Forth.com
Gary Corns
336-841-6111
Go-Forth.com
Categories