Matcha Design Takes Home Bronze Award from 2021 Summit International Awards
Tulsa, OK, September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Matcha Design, a graphic and website design company known for their dedication to innovation in print, logo, and web page designs, celebrated yet another accredited award this week. Matcha Design announced their receipt of a Bronze Award from the Summit Creative Award in the Complete Branding Campaign category. The Summit Creative Awards, a branch of the Summit International Awards, has recognized esteemed design companies and their works in categories such as marketing campaigns, interactive media, and branding campaigns for 27 years.
The Summit International Awards recognize companies across the globe for their stellar performance in perfecting the customization of identity and website designs for their clients. Recipients of a Summit Creative Award excel in “exceptional creativity” and innovation in the design and development of marketing and identity materials for their clients. This vernerated organization continues to acknowledge companies and their designs for any number of achievements.
The winning design, a custom brand campaign for Esperanza Ranch, earned recognition for the style and artistry incorporated into the website design and marketing materials developed by Matcha Design, a common theme amongst every design produced by the contemporary design company. The Complete Branding Campaign created for the ranch was praised for its elegance and sophistication in presenting the venue’s key information. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Matcha Design has provided high quality custom designs to worldwide clients since 2004.
Esperanza Ranch, a rustic wedding and event venue featuring an antique barn married with modern amenities, required a custom website design and development in order to effectively attract, inform, and communicate with prospective clients. Based in Luther, Oklahoma, the ranch’s proximity to both Oklahoma City and Tulsa drew families, couples, and companies alike to the gorgeous venue. Our creative team incorporated custom photography of the ranch and dynamic movement into the design of the website, creating an informative, interactive experience for every website visitor.
“It continues to be an honor and a privilege to be recognized by this accredited organization. Our achievements in website design, identity development, and marketing campaigns continue to fuel our passion for raising the bar in existing design parameters,” said Chris Lo, Founder and Owner of Matcha Design. “Our creative team will continue to accept nothing less than excellence, expanding the horizons of business design beyond any normal expectation. We look forward to yet another year of stellar design production and satisfied clients.”
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in web design, print, identity, branding, interface design, video production, still photography and motion design. With a passion for excellence and a multi-cultural background, our award-winning practices prove our philosophy; our clients aren’t numbers, they’re relationships. For more information, visit www.MatchaDesign.com.
Contact
Matcha DesignContact
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
www.matchadesign.com
