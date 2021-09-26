BC Assets Management HK - Preparing for Growth
BC Assets Management HK Ltd Appoint Mr. Richard Green as Director of Finance
Sydney, Australia, September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading the way forward means growth and BC Assets Management HK Ltd are delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Green as their latest director of Finance.
Mr.Green brings nearly 40 years of experience in providing consulting services for corporate and individual clients in a variety of industries around the world, primarily through his work at a number of financial giants.
Mr. Green is also a Certified Public Accountant with special expertise in the area of taxation. He is a frequent lecturer, a member of numerous community and professional organizations, and sits on the Board of Directors of several companies.
Commenting on the appointment, BC Assets Management HK Ltd’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “From the business finance perspective, Richard brings both a broad, practical experience with a variety of public and private companies, and an in-depth expertise in financial regulations and processes. He is highly respected in his field, and we look forward to working with him in meeting our corporate strategic goals.”
James Wilson
852 580 84313
https://www.bcassetsmanagement.com
