Debbie Reynolds, Founder, CEO, and Chief Data Privacy Officer, Debbie Reynolds Consulting, LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s How to Effectively Protect Sensitive Data
New York, NY, September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Debbie Reynolds, Founder, CEO, and Chief Data Privacy Officer, Founder, CEO, and Chief Data Privacy Officer will speak at its webcast entitled, “How to Effectively Protect Sensitive Data: A Comprehensive Guide.” This event is scheduled for October 28, 2021, from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET.
About Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds, “The Data Diva,” is the Founder, CEO, and Chief Data Privacy Officer of Debbie Reynolds Consulting LLC. Ms. Reynolds is a world-renowned technologist, thought-leader, and advisor to Multinational Corporations for handling global Data Privacy, Cyber Data Breach response, and complex cross-functional data-driven projects. Ms. Reynolds is an internationally published author, highly sought speaker, and top media presence about global Data Privacy, Data Protection, and Emerging Technology issues. Ms. Reynolds has been named to the Global Top 20 CyberRisk Communicators by The European Risk Policy Institute in 2020 and recognized as one of the stellar women who know Cyber by Cybersecurity Ventures in 2021.
About Debbie Reynolds Consulting, LLC
Debbie Reynolds Consulting operates at the intersection of Data Privacy, Law, and Technology to help organizations make Privacy a business advantage.
Abstract
Today’s digitally dependent market requires businesses to store all sorts of data into their systems. From simple day-to-day transactions and records to the most sensitive company and client data, business processes have now evolved in order to accommodate and effectively implement the complex nature of data protection. Adding to these complexities is the increasing number of data breaches which was driven by the abrupt cloud migration when the pandemic started.
Ensuring efficient classification and monitoring of sensitive data while maintaining enterprise-wide protection can be tricky. However, when done right and with the help of proper tools and solutions, it can boost the company’s overall revenue, minimize risks of data loss, and avoid additional costs.
In this live webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will help businesses understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of protecting sensitive data considering the latest trends and developments. Speakers will also offer best practices and solutions in developing and implementing an effective data protection policy in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Key topics include:
Data Protection Trends and Updates
Recent Data Breaches in 2021
Effective Data Protection Policy
Methods to Protect Sensitive Data Transfers
Tips and Best Practices
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
