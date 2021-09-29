Mobility Industry Leader Peggy Smith Joins National Corporate Housing as Chief Innovation Officer
National, the leading global corporate housing company, is pleased to welcome Peggy Smith as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).
“Peggy is an accomplished HR professional, mobility leader, and strategic thinker,” said National CEO Tom Atchison. “Her unique awareness and appreciation of talent fluidity, her recognized thought leadership in the mobility space, and her ability to bring new perspectives to our planning for the future of our business are a compelling combination. She’s a valued addition to our team as we continue to scale globally.”
During her 10-year stint as President and CEO of Worldwide ERC®, the workforce mobility association, Peggy extended the reach of the organization around the world and fostered the organization’s evolution into a content-rich community for talent management and mobility. Subsequent industry positions (executive roles in Shyft and CapRelo, and focused consulting collaborations) further honed her expertise in entrepreneurial settings, strategic innovation and organizational development.
Prior to these mobility roles, during her 13-year tenure with Microsoft, she developed and implemented ideation, strategy and execution for the company’s world-class Mobility Center of Excellence (COE).
“I’m committed to transformative leadership, to serving the industry with fresh ideas and smart solutions,” Peggy said. “National is not only a good global leader – their organizational culture is exceptional, and in this future-forward business environment, they are uniquely positioned to leverage both challenges and opportunities. We’re a good fit for each other, and I’m thrilled to be a part of National’s global growth.”
Peggy holds a BA in Marketing from Seattle University, has guest-lectured on talent mobility at Georgetown University and Seattle University, and is a contributing writer to the NACE Foundation. She has also contributed editorially to the Forbes Nonprofit Council and has been interviewed, published, and/or quoted in such outlets as Forbes.com, HR.com, SHRM, Fortune, CIO magazine, TLNT magazine, HR Dive, Recruiting Daily Advisor, Mobility magazine, and Business.com. Peggy also serves on the Strategic Advisory Council for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the University of Richmond School of Professional and Continuing Studies.
About National Corporate Housing
Founded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National's unique business model offers a Single Source Solution® for temporary living, including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions. For more information on National Corporate Housing, please visit NationalCorporateHousing.com.
