InfoWest Ranks on Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Southern Utah locally-owned ISP was recognized for achieving 130% growth over the past three years.
St. George, UT, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- InfoWest announced today that it was recognized by Inc. magazine on the Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. InfoWest, the longest-serving internet service provider in Southern Utah, achieved 130% growth over the past three years.
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. InfoWest is one of just two independent small businesses based in St. George, Utah to be recognized on this year’s list, coming in at No. 2,964.
“The Inc. 5000 award is a direct reflection of the people who work at InfoWest,” InfoWest president and CEO Kelly Nyberg said. “They are the ones who have made this possible, from our executive team and their vision to every single one of our nearly 100 employees who work tirelessly every day to make sure InfoWest always provides the ultimate internet experience to our valued customers.”
The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. It represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people.”
“For me, receiving this award feels like we’re no longer just a small-town small business,” said Randy Cosby, COO and executive vice president at InfoWest. “We have become a great small-town small business.”
InfoWest invested $1.2 million back into their rapidly expanding network last year to improve the customer experience and continues to use the most advanced technologies available. The company provides not only internet service but home security, residential and business phone service and web hosting and development.
Founded in 1994, InfoWest is the largest and oldest independent ISP in Central and Southern Utah. The company offers Internet services in dozens of communities in Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.
For more information about InfoWest and the services they provide, visit www.infowest.com.
About InfoWest, Inc.
InfoWest, Inc., a leader in Southern Utah’s ISP industry since 1994, offers High-Speed Wireless and Fiber-Optic Broadband Internet services to residential and commercial clients throughout Utah and select areas of Arizona and Nevada. In addition to Internet, InfoWest also offers VoIP, security and video surveillance, IoT automation, and small business services. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, InfoWest continues to expand their network footprint, coverage and reliability to allow better access and faster speeds for thousands of customers. For more information about InfoWest, visit www.infowest.com.
