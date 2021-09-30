Arbor Garden Solutions Offers Top Quality, Environmentally Conscious Garden Furniture and Industrial Wooden Workbenches
Leading Outdoor Furniture Manufacturer Celebrates Five Years Serving Both Business and Domestic Customers Across England
England, United Kingdom, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As consumers and businesses turn towards eco-friendly, locally built furniture, Arbor Garden Solutions is providing UK-based customers with skillfully crafted wooden outdoor furniture for a variety of uses. Launched in 2016 by Gediminas Surna and Mindaugas Skackovas, the rapidly growing company prides itself on building products, ranging from picnic benches to workbenches, with expert attention to detail, style and longevity. Arbor Garden Solutions sells more than 150 unique, hand-built wooden products, all carefully constructed by its team of craftsmen who work together to produce top quality bespoke and standard furniture.
Arbor Garden Solutions’ products fall into three core categories: outdoor garden furniture, workshop and industry, and storage solutions. Within its outdoor garden furniture segment, the company offers wooden picnic benches, garden seats and garden pergolas in 42 different sizes to meet customer needs. In the workshop and industry sector, Arbor Garden Solutions has made a name for itself as one of the UK’s leading suppliers of industrial, handmade wooden workbenches. The company produces budget, industrial, mobile, heavy-duty and cabinet workbenches to suit any requirement. Finally, within storage solutions, Arbor Garden Solutions sells high quality log stores, tool storages, wheelie bin covers and more.
“Our team brings several decades of combined craftsmanship experience to our roles, providing our customers with the highest quality, long lasting wooden furniture products on the market,” said Gediminas Surna, CEO and Managing Director at Arbor Garden Solutions. “Beyond the products themselves, we pay special attention to our environmental impact within all business operations. All products are made from sustainable sources, and our team uses minimal packaging in the delivery process. We’re proud that this devotion and commitment to perfection has resulted in repeat, happy customers from all across the country.”
Arbor Garden Solutions offers the company’s full line of products for sale online. The company frequently offers sales and clearance prices on its workbenches, log stores, tool stores and more. To purchase or learn more, visit https://arborgardensolutions.co.uk/.
About Arbor Garden Solutions
Arbor Garden Solutions, established in 2016, is one of England’s fastest growing garden furniture and industrial wooden workbench manufacturing firms. Led by Gediminas Surna and Mindaugas Skackovas, Arbor Garden Solutions is backed by a highly skilled team of craftsmen who produce top quality furniture for homeowners and business owners alike. All Arbor Garden Solutions products are made from FSC approved, sustainable sources. Arbor Garden Solutions is proud to be an associate partner of the Peterborough United Football Club. To learn more about Arbor Garden Solutions, visit https://arborgardensolutions.co.uk/.
Arbor Garden Solutions’ products fall into three core categories: outdoor garden furniture, workshop and industry, and storage solutions. Within its outdoor garden furniture segment, the company offers wooden picnic benches, garden seats and garden pergolas in 42 different sizes to meet customer needs. In the workshop and industry sector, Arbor Garden Solutions has made a name for itself as one of the UK’s leading suppliers of industrial, handmade wooden workbenches. The company produces budget, industrial, mobile, heavy-duty and cabinet workbenches to suit any requirement. Finally, within storage solutions, Arbor Garden Solutions sells high quality log stores, tool storages, wheelie bin covers and more.
“Our team brings several decades of combined craftsmanship experience to our roles, providing our customers with the highest quality, long lasting wooden furniture products on the market,” said Gediminas Surna, CEO and Managing Director at Arbor Garden Solutions. “Beyond the products themselves, we pay special attention to our environmental impact within all business operations. All products are made from sustainable sources, and our team uses minimal packaging in the delivery process. We’re proud that this devotion and commitment to perfection has resulted in repeat, happy customers from all across the country.”
Arbor Garden Solutions offers the company’s full line of products for sale online. The company frequently offers sales and clearance prices on its workbenches, log stores, tool stores and more. To purchase or learn more, visit https://arborgardensolutions.co.uk/.
About Arbor Garden Solutions
Arbor Garden Solutions, established in 2016, is one of England’s fastest growing garden furniture and industrial wooden workbench manufacturing firms. Led by Gediminas Surna and Mindaugas Skackovas, Arbor Garden Solutions is backed by a highly skilled team of craftsmen who produce top quality furniture for homeowners and business owners alike. All Arbor Garden Solutions products are made from FSC approved, sustainable sources. Arbor Garden Solutions is proud to be an associate partner of the Peterborough United Football Club. To learn more about Arbor Garden Solutions, visit https://arborgardensolutions.co.uk/.
Contact
Arbor Garden SolutionsContact
Gediminas Surna
+44 01945 410950
www.arborgardensolutions.co.uk/
Gediminas Surna
+44 01945 410950
www.arborgardensolutions.co.uk/
Categories