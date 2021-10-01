Shufti Pro to Attend the iFX EXPO in Cyprus
London, United Kingdom, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro Ltd. has announced its attendance at the iFX Expo in Cyprus from 4th to 6th October 2021.
The fintech event will be attended by the CEO of Shufti Pro Victor Fredung and Dr. Costas Konis who is the company’s Head of Innovation. Globally acclaimed as one of the leading SaaS providers, Shufti Pro currently offers AI-powered identity verification solutions to the banking and finance industry, while it also has a regional office in Cyprus.
"We are looking forward to attending the iFX Expo in Cyprus and engaging with fintech, trading and finance influencers about automated KYC and AML verification,” says Fredung.
This year’s iFX exhibition will take place at the Parklane Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus, where top-level executives in online trading, financial services and fintech from all around the world will have the opportunity to connect.
Following a long spell of limitations due to COVID-19, Shufti Pro is once again becoming an active participant of fintech, finance and tech events around the globe. This month, team Shufti Pro attended the Money20/20 event in Amsterdam, highlighting the significance of automated KYC and AML solutions for the financial services industry.
Shufti Pro helps businesses comply with Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering regulations in 230+ countries and territories, with an aim to safeguard the global financial market against identity and monetary fraud.
The SaaS provider recently added Video KYC and NFC verification to its services, enabling swift and secure customer onboarding for fintech businesses through real-time identification processes that guarantee high security and accurate results in under 30 seconds. The solutions are also listed on the Salesforce App Exchange, while the company itself is running as a nominee for the People’s Choice Stevie Award 2021.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing digital identity verification solutions. Its AI-based IDV services have an accuracy rate of 98.67% and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven to be ideal for eliminating the risk of financial and identity fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance with GDPR and AML/KYC obligations.
The fintech event will be attended by the CEO of Shufti Pro Victor Fredung and Dr. Costas Konis who is the company’s Head of Innovation. Globally acclaimed as one of the leading SaaS providers, Shufti Pro currently offers AI-powered identity verification solutions to the banking and finance industry, while it also has a regional office in Cyprus.
"We are looking forward to attending the iFX Expo in Cyprus and engaging with fintech, trading and finance influencers about automated KYC and AML verification,” says Fredung.
This year’s iFX exhibition will take place at the Parklane Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus, where top-level executives in online trading, financial services and fintech from all around the world will have the opportunity to connect.
Following a long spell of limitations due to COVID-19, Shufti Pro is once again becoming an active participant of fintech, finance and tech events around the globe. This month, team Shufti Pro attended the Money20/20 event in Amsterdam, highlighting the significance of automated KYC and AML solutions for the financial services industry.
Shufti Pro helps businesses comply with Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering regulations in 230+ countries and territories, with an aim to safeguard the global financial market against identity and monetary fraud.
The SaaS provider recently added Video KYC and NFC verification to its services, enabling swift and secure customer onboarding for fintech businesses through real-time identification processes that guarantee high security and accurate results in under 30 seconds. The solutions are also listed on the Salesforce App Exchange, while the company itself is running as a nominee for the People’s Choice Stevie Award 2021.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing digital identity verification solutions. Its AI-based IDV services have an accuracy rate of 98.67% and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven to be ideal for eliminating the risk of financial and identity fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance with GDPR and AML/KYC obligations.
Contact
Shufti ProContact
Damien Martin
+4401225290329
shuftipro.com
Damien Martin
+4401225290329
shuftipro.com
Categories