Suntech Successfully Developed the STair Technology Nonwoven Machines
STair Technology is a breakthrough in non-woven technology and will represent the highest level of China's non-woven industry.
Hangzhou, China, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In early 2021, Zhejiang Strength Machinery Co. officially announced, on its website and social media platform, that its Suntech subsidiary has launched a new series of STair Nonwoven Machine.
Suntech STair Technology can directly use polymer chips, short fibers or filament form fibers through airflow or mechanical netting, which then undergoes spunlaced, needle punching, or hot rolling reinforcement, and then finishing to form a non-woven fabric. The result is a new type of fiber product with soft, breathable and flat structure. The advantage is that it does not produce fiber debris, is strong, durable and silky soft. It is also a kind of reinforcing material and it has a cotton feel. Compared with cotton fabrics, the non-woven cloth bag is easy to form and inexpensive to manufacture.
At present, non-woven technology has developed to the fourth generation. The characteristic is that it adopts ultra-high-speed air drafting under negative pressure and the fiber can be stretched to about 1 denier. The technological gap between China and foreign countries is mainly in the diameter of the fiber. But Suntech STair Technology solves this problem fundamentally. STair Technology produces high-demanding Spunbond nonwovens applied in the hygiene and medical industry.
