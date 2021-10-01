Care at Home Voted #1 Home Care Services in 2021
Care at Home earns the “Best of Readers’ Choice Awards” for second consecutive year.
New London, CT, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Care at Home has again been voted the #1 home care services agency (non-medical) by the Best of Readers’ Choice Awards. It is the second consecutive year Care at Home was recognized by The Day newspaper as a home care services leader in Southeastern Connecticut.
“We are ecstatic to have won this award two years in a row,” said Suzanne Karp, founder of Care at Home. “Our home care team continues to work hard to keep clients and caregivers safe through the ongoing pandemic and deliver a level of exceptional care expected by families and their loved one. We are extremely proud to be recognized for that.”
Darcie Morgan, Director of Human Resources, explains, “We could not have achieved this honor without the dedication and professional commitment of our administrative staff and team of caregivers. They are certainly the backbone to our home care agency.”
Care at Home has also been recognized as a leader in the home care industry with national awards including Employer of Choice, Provider of Choice, and Leadership in Excellence. More impressive, Care at Home is the only home care agency in Southeastern Connecticut and Rhode Island to win all three of these categories at one time.
Visit theday.com/bestof to view all the winners at the Best of Readers’ Choice Awards.
About Care at Home, LLC: Care at Home, LLC is a trusted expert for non-medical home care services in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Care at Home is in the top 7% of the largest home care agencies in the country and has won national awards for Provider of Choice and Leadership in Excellence with an A+ Rating from the Home Care Standards Bureau. Visit CareAtHomeNow.com to learn more.
Contact
Robert Niedojadlo
860-333-6025
careathomenow.com
Categories