AIFD® Announces Lisa Belisle AIFD as an AIFD® Certified Floral Evaluator/Judge
Lisa Belisle AIFD of Flora Elements, Delafield, Wisconsin announces her accomplishment of being awarded AIFD Certified Floral Evaluator/Judge.
Delafield, WI, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) is proud to announce that Lisa Belisle AIFD of Flora Elements in Delafield, Wisconsin has been recognized as an AIFD® Certified Floral Evaluator/Judge. This certification will be recognized by AIFD® and the Floral Industry and the recipient can henceforth use this title with their name. Lisa Belisle AIFD can now evaluate at the AIFD® Professional Floral Design Evaluation (PFDE®) program if asked by the AIFD® Membership Committee and they can judge local, state, regional and national floral design competitions as an AIFD® Certified Judge.
This recognition is presented to those who demonstrate willingness to dedicate their knowledge, be of service to the floral industry, and maintain integrity, respect, and professionalism at all times. These individuals stood out by being impartial and consistent in their decisions at all times, being able to validate all of their decisions and having the ability to give competent feedback and praise. These are all qualities any floral judge or evaluator should possess.
To be eligible, the candidate must successfully complete all rigorous requirements. These requirements include participating and completing the three required curriculum (workshops), completing an actual design evaluation workshop and assessment and passing the On-line Evaluator Test with an 80% or higher.
About the American Institute of Floral Designers
The mission of the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) is to advance the art of professional floral design through education, service and leadership, and to recognize the achievement of excellence in this art form. Established in 1965 AIFD® is, today, the floral industry's leading non-profit organization dedicated to establishing, maintaining, and recognizing the highest standard of professional floral design. AIFD® and its accredited members are in the forefront of the industry in presenting educational design programs and in designing flowers for events worldwide. Find more information at aifd.org.
Media contact:
Amie Goscinski
Director of Communications and Marketing
Amie Goscinski
Director of Communications and Marketing
Lisa Belisle
262.337.9006
www.floraelements.com
