Michael R. O’Donnell, Partner, Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Lender Liability Claims: What You Must Know and Do
New York, NY, October 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Michael R. O’Donnell, Partner, Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Lender Liability Claims: What You Must Know and Do to Mitigate Risks and Pitfalls.” This event is scheduled for October 22, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm (ET).
For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/lender-liability-claims-cle/
About Michael R. O’Donnell
Michael R. O’Donnell is a Co-Managing Partner of Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP. He provides a range of commercial litigation services to clients, particularly financial institutions, title insurance companies and reinsurers. His work includes real estate and title disputes and related legal malpractice claims, lender liability and the work-out of problem loans, commercial lending, sophisticated judgment collections, fraud and fraudulent transfer claims, title disputes, reinsurance collections, oppressed shareholder claims, RICO claims and D&O and fidelity bond issues. Mike has defended title underwriters and agents and financial institutions in class actions ranging from claims of overcharges on settlement services to violations of the Expedited Funds Availability Act. He is the Past Chair of the District XB Ethics Committee of the Supreme Court of New Jersey, and a member of the Association of the Federal Bar of New Jersey.
About Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP
Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP has served the New Jersey business community for over 135 years. Distinguished for its unparalleled representation of financial institutions since the founding of the firm, Riker Danzig has become a preeminent, full-service law firm, with New Jersey offices in Morristown and Trenton, and an office in Midtown Manhattan. Riker Danzig serves as regional trial counsel and national defense counsel for some of the country's largest corporations in a wide variety of matters, while also representing many family-owned businesses and middle-market companies. The firm provides corporate counseling to numerous financial, commercial, manufacturing and service organizations and has highly-respected practices in trial and appellate litigation, insurance, financial services, corporate law, bankruptcy, governmental affairs, labor and employment, environmental law, real estate, tax, and trusts and estates.
Event Summary:
Lenders have always been faced with significant dilemmas when it comes to borrowers that fail to make payments. The severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy further intensified this existing difficulty as waves of loan defaults hit creditors. Although it would be reasonable for lenders to proactively mitigate potential risks of loss, any efforts to engage with their borrowers should be done with prudence so as not to expose themselves to lender liability claims.
In recent years, many borrowers have used lender lawsuits during workout discussions, and they are becoming more assertive in leveraging these claims. With the present economic condition and pandemic implications, lenders should be very careful when making loan portfolio decisions now more than ever to ensure that their actions are consistent with safe and sound practices.
Join our select panel of key thought leaders for a discussion of the most common issues in lender liability claims, and how conflicts arise during the life of a loan. The speakers will also explore practical steps to improve loan administration and enforcement, thereby avoiding unnecessary lender lawsuits.
Key topics include:
Lender Liability Claims – Notable Court Decisions
Recent Enforcement Trends and Their Implications
Common Risks and Pitfalls
Best Practices for Risk Management
The Future of Lender Liability Litigation
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/lender-liability-claims-cle/
About Michael R. O’Donnell
Michael R. O’Donnell is a Co-Managing Partner of Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP. He provides a range of commercial litigation services to clients, particularly financial institutions, title insurance companies and reinsurers. His work includes real estate and title disputes and related legal malpractice claims, lender liability and the work-out of problem loans, commercial lending, sophisticated judgment collections, fraud and fraudulent transfer claims, title disputes, reinsurance collections, oppressed shareholder claims, RICO claims and D&O and fidelity bond issues. Mike has defended title underwriters and agents and financial institutions in class actions ranging from claims of overcharges on settlement services to violations of the Expedited Funds Availability Act. He is the Past Chair of the District XB Ethics Committee of the Supreme Court of New Jersey, and a member of the Association of the Federal Bar of New Jersey.
About Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP
Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP has served the New Jersey business community for over 135 years. Distinguished for its unparalleled representation of financial institutions since the founding of the firm, Riker Danzig has become a preeminent, full-service law firm, with New Jersey offices in Morristown and Trenton, and an office in Midtown Manhattan. Riker Danzig serves as regional trial counsel and national defense counsel for some of the country's largest corporations in a wide variety of matters, while also representing many family-owned businesses and middle-market companies. The firm provides corporate counseling to numerous financial, commercial, manufacturing and service organizations and has highly-respected practices in trial and appellate litigation, insurance, financial services, corporate law, bankruptcy, governmental affairs, labor and employment, environmental law, real estate, tax, and trusts and estates.
Event Summary:
Lenders have always been faced with significant dilemmas when it comes to borrowers that fail to make payments. The severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy further intensified this existing difficulty as waves of loan defaults hit creditors. Although it would be reasonable for lenders to proactively mitigate potential risks of loss, any efforts to engage with their borrowers should be done with prudence so as not to expose themselves to lender liability claims.
In recent years, many borrowers have used lender lawsuits during workout discussions, and they are becoming more assertive in leveraging these claims. With the present economic condition and pandemic implications, lenders should be very careful when making loan portfolio decisions now more than ever to ensure that their actions are consistent with safe and sound practices.
Join our select panel of key thought leaders for a discussion of the most common issues in lender liability claims, and how conflicts arise during the life of a loan. The speakers will also explore practical steps to improve loan administration and enforcement, thereby avoiding unnecessary lender lawsuits.
Key topics include:
Lender Liability Claims – Notable Court Decisions
Recent Enforcement Trends and Their Implications
Common Risks and Pitfalls
Best Practices for Risk Management
The Future of Lender Liability Litigation
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Categories