Tim Roden, Solution Principal, Sovos to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Cloud-Based Sales Tax Solutions: The Key to Reduced TCO, Increased ROI Live Webcast
New York, NY, October 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Tim Roden, Solution Principal, Sovos will speak at its webcast entitled, “Cloud-Based Sales Tax Solutions: The Key to Reduced TCO, Increased ROI.” This event is scheduled for October 28, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm (ET).
About Tim Roden
As part of the Sovos team since 2014, Tim has focused on solving complex business and systems challenges specific to Indirect Tax for Global and Enterprise businesses. Prior to his time at Sovos, Tim worked as a Senior Solutions Engineer for ACI Worldwide, supporting SaaS-based electronic payment solutions for Global and Regional Financial Institutions.
About Sovos
Sovos was built to solve the complexities of the digital transformation of tax, with complete, connected offerings for tax determination, continuous transaction controls, tax reporting and more. Sovos customers include half the Fortune 500, as well as businesses of every size operating in more than 70 countries. The company’s SaaS products and proprietary Sovos S1 Platform integrate with a wide variety of business applications and government compliance processes. Sovos has employees throughout the Americas and Europe, and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information visit www.sovos.com and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Event Summary:
The rise of sales tax automation has made it possible for companies to turn their manual tax processes into streamlined and efficient systems. It has dramatically improved everyday tasks, like data validation, which can now be performed with increased speed, ease and accuracy.
Today, as sales tax technology moves towards the cloud, more and more tax leaders are able to go beyond just overcoming error-fraught procedures. Tax departments, which were once boxed in compliance-only function, are now taking a more strategic role in reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) and driving revenue.
Join a panel of thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they take a deep dive into the evolution of cloud-based sales tax solutions. Discover how these solutions can help your company cut TCO and increase return on investment (ROI).
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
Trends: What Are We Seeing and Why Are We Seeing a Transition to the Cloud?
Technology: Cloud-Based Sales Tax Technology
TCO: Data on These Costs/Opportunity Costs/Potential Profits that Can Be Reaped
Learning Objective:
Determine the how and why of implementing cloud-based sales tax technology for a reduced TCO and increased ROI
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
