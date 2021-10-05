Isabelle Ord, Partner, DLA Piper to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Lender Liability Claims: What You Must Know and Do to Mitigate Risks and Pitfalls Live Webcast
New York, NY, October 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Isabelle Ord, Partner, DLA Piper will speak at its webcast entitled, “Lender Liability Claims: What You Must Know and Do to Mitigate Risks and Pitfalls.” This event is scheduled for October 22, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm (ET).
About Isabelle Ord
Isabelle Ord is a trial lawyer who resolves complex and high-stakes disputes for national and international businesses and financial institutions. She is the co-chair of DLA Piper’s Class Action Group and DLA Piper’s US Financial Services Sector.
Her experience includes defending class actions and other complex business disputes involving unfair competition (B&PC 17200), false advertising (B&PC 17500), the Consumer Legal Remedies Act (Civil Code 1750), fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, Ponzi scheme and investment fraud, and lender liability. She also prosecutes claims for financial institutions and businesses, including credit recovery, loan participation, and fraud claims.
Isabelle was the 2013 president of the San Francisco Bank Attorneys Association and 2012 chair of the California State Bar's Business Law Section Financial Institutions Committee.
She is a former Captain in the United States Army Reserve, Judge Advocate General's Corps, and a paratrooper.
About DLA Piper
DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries worldwide. Our Global Class Actions and Collective Redress group has an experienced team of lawyers on the ground who can help navigate class action issues, in each local jurisdiction as well as across borders. Leveraging our global platform, our integrated team works closely together across multiple jurisdictions where class actions and collective redress litigation is existing, emerging or expanding, among them the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and many countries in Europe and Asia. We have more than 150 class actions litigators, who regularly defend many of the world's leading corporations against class actions and related regulatory proceedings. We anticipate emerging threats for our clients, develop effective strategies that respond to the nuances of a particular suit and keep their overall business objectives in mind
Event Summary
Lenders have always been faced with significant dilemmas when it comes to borrowers that fail to make payments. The severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy further intensified this existing difficulty although government relief programs have prevented a tidal wave of loan defaults so far. Although it would be reasonable for lenders to proactively mitigate potential risks of loss, efforts to engage with their borrowers should be done with prudence so as not to avoid lender liability claims.
In recent years, many borrowers have attempted to use lender lawsuits during workout discussions, and they are becoming more assertive in leveraging these claims. With the present economic conditions and pandemic implications, lenders should be thoughtful when making loan portfolio decisions now more than ever to ensure that their actions are defensible.
Join the select panel of key thought leaders for a discussion of the most common issues in lender liability claims, and how conflicts arise during the life of a loan. The speakers will also explore practical steps to improve loan administration and enforcement and to mitigate the risk of lender lawsuits.
Key topics include:
Lender Liability Claims – Notable Court Decisions
Recent Enforcement Trends and Their Implications
Common Risks and Pitfalls
Red Flags for Fraud
Best Practices for Risk Management
Lender Liability Litigation and COVID-19
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
