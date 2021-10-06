Parrish Named Exec VP at FIG Strategy & Consulting
Las Vegas, NV, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Barry J. Parrish has been named Executive Vice President at FIG Strategy & Consulting of Las Vegas, announced FIG founder and President TaChelle Lawson.
Mr. Parrish was most recently Senior Vice President, Strategy & Brand Management for Metropolitan Airways. He has more than 40 years experience in building brands through strategic development, marketing, advertising and public relations.
“We are thrilled to an executive of Mr. Parrish’s diverse background and capabilities to the FIG team,” said Ms. Lawson. “He has demonstrated an uncanny ability to provide superior client service, educate and motivate team members, and help build businesses. He has a depth of experience working with peoples of different cultures throughout Europe, Africa, Latin America and the United States, and he will put myriad lessons learned to work on behalf of our clients.”
Mr. Parrish has a diverse background in gaming, hospitality, travel, senior care and franchising. One of the highlights of his career was starting the marketing department and leading his team to building a senior care system from $9 million to more than $100 million in revenues in just five years.
FIG is a certified DEI, minority and woman-owned small business providing diversity and inclusion brand incorporation, and marketing development strategies to its clients. FIG bridges the divide between diversity initiatives and brand strategies to assure alignment in target identification, content creation, goal-setting, product development and operational implementation.
An award-winning marketing and creative force for several companies, Mr. Parrish earned his MBA at Louisiana State University in Shreveport, LA, and BA in Mass Communications from Chicago’s Columbia College.
About FIG Strategy & Consulting
FIG provides diversity and inclusion brand incorporation and marketing development strategy without all the fluff. We dismantle the need for DEI by normalizing diversity of thought, raising cultural awareness and promoting emotional intelligence to make our world a better place for everyone. There’s power in perspective, and we know there’s power in integration; from research and strategy to design and experiential, we work with our partners to unleash powerful brands.
TaChelle Lawson
800-834-4946
www.figfirm.com
