LSP Transafe Indonesia Acquires Best Education and Educator Award 2021
LSP Transafe Acquires the "Education and Educator Award" in the "Indonesia Best Quality Award 2021." The award ceremony was held at the Sapphire Room, Kristal Hotel, South Jakarta. The event took place on Friday, October 1, 2021.
Jakarta, Indonesia, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- LSP Transafe won the "Education and Educator Award" in the "Indonesia Best Quality Award 2021." The award ceremony was held at the Sapphire Room, Kristal Hotel, South Jakarta. The award ceremony took place on Friday, October 1, 2021. This event was organized by Four Media Management and Bintang Rekor Indonesia.
Mr. Rully Nuryanto from the Ministry of Industry present on the award ceremony to present the award.
LSP Transafe represented by Mr. Luki Tantra, a Member of the Steering Committee. He was accompanied by Mrs. Etria Fatrina, Chairwoman and Mrs. Annisa Rachmawati, Manager of Certification to receive the award.
LSP Transafe is a professional certification body entrusted by Indonesian Professional Certification Authority (BNSP) to conduct competency assessment in the fields of Occupational Safety and Health (OHS) and Oil and Gas. It is a division of Transafe Indonesia, a Health Safety Environment and Quality (HSEQ) training and certification provider in Indonesia.
Dony Budidharma, Director of Transafe Indonesia in a Monday Meeting on October 4, 2021, expressed his gratitude to God Almighty for this award. He also expressed his gratitude to the Board of Directors, Management, administration and all assessors who have assisted in the operations of LSP Transafe so that their achievements can be recognized by other institutions.
More detailed info can be obtained in http://www.lsp.transafeindonesia.id
In gratitude, he also conveyed to the LSP Transafe team not to be complacent with this award and hoped that this achievement would be followed by other achievements in the future.
About Transafe Indonesia
Transafe Indonesia is a leading Health Safety Environment and Quality (HSEQ) Training and Consulting service in Indonesia. Transafe Indonesia held official Authorized Occupational Health and Safety Service Company (PJK3) from the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower and Indonesian Professional Certification Authority (BNSP) as LSP Transafe. It is also a Member of Safety Alliance. (http://www.TransafeIndonesia.com)
For more information, please contact Transafe Indonesia at:
Wisma Pede 3rd Floor Suite B304
Jl. MT Haryono Kav 17
Jakarta
P. +62 21 8311 903-907
F. +62 21 831 2847
E-mail: info@TransafeIndonesia.com
URL: www.TransafeIndonesia.id
