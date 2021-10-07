GlacialPower Launches GP-CCP012P LED Constant Current Driver Series Which Support Output Current from 200mA to 700mA with Wider Vf Range
New Taipei City, Taiwan, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CCP012P Terminal Blocks series LED constant current driver. At full load the GP-CCP012P provides an active power factor correction (PFC) which greater than 0.98 at 115Vac, and more than 0.93 at 230Vac. It has low no-load power consumption under 0.5 watt and a fast set-up time under 0.5 second at 230Vac. The GP-CCP012P series provides 18V, 24V, 38V and 42V DC output options and supports output current from 700mA, 500mA, 350mA, 300mA, 250mA to 200mA. It offers wide voltage range to match in most lighting fixtures.
The GP-CCP012P series supports universal AC input between 90 and 264 Vac. It includes protections of over voltage protection (OVP) and short circuit protection (SCP) to prevent the product’s damage and ensure the quality. The fully isolated case design enables an operation temperature range of -20°C to 40°C makes the LED driver can be used in most environments. Its power efficiency is up to 85%. The GP-CCP012P series fully complies with ErP (EU) 2019/2020 regulations to reduce the product’s impact on the environment to improve sustainability.
Features:
- AC input range from 90 to 264Vac.
- Constant current mode.
- Active PFC design.
- Safety protections include OVP and SCP.
- High efficiency up to 85 %.
- No-load power consumption < 0.5W at 230Vac.
- Set up time < 0.5S at 230Vac.
- Compliant with ErP (EU) 2019/2020.
- Compliant with CE certificate by LED driver product segment.
- Wide voltage range from 3V to 42V.
Read more information about the GP-CCP012P Terminal Blocks series, please visit:
http://www.glacialpower.com/products/led-driver-Plastic-CC-Terminal-CCP.htm
About GlacialPower
GlacialPower, the power division of GlacialTech, manufactures Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) solutions for LED lighting applications. GlacialPower provides LED Drivers and power supplies with a wide wattage range for a variety of applications. GlacialPower power supplies use attractive and contemporary design to deliver quality products that possess innovative features and ease of usability for customers. For details, please visit at www.GlacialPower.com.
Contact
GlacialTech Inc.Contact
Erin Huang
+886222441227
www.glacialtech.com
