SCS Direct Simplifies Their Sales Commission Process with QCommission
Half Moon Bay, CA, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that SCS Direct has chosen QCommission to simplify their sales commission process.
SCS Direct is a “leader in consumer products that develops best of breed products across the Toy, Baby, Housewares, Home Improvement, and Outdoor Living categories.” Having been in the business for 19 years, they pride themselves in bringing unique products to their customers around the world.
Some of their brands include Cucina Pro, Kuissential, Imperia, Itzbeen, Bentology, Big Buckets, Sculpt Pro, and Planet Fuel to name a few.
SCS Direct used to rely heavily on Excel for everything business-related, and that included their sales commission processing. Using Excel, it took them 5-7 business days to process their sales commissions every pay period. Sadly, the manual process was extremely time consuming and highly error prone.
They wanted to be able to spend their time analyzing reports rather than creating reports. After researching and looking over several software’s compatibility with QuickBooks, they analyzed the cost/benefit ratio of each product and decided that QCommission was their best fit.
After SCS Direct submitted a Demo Inquiry for QCommission, the QCommission team met with Darren Miglas, Financial Controller for SCS Direct, and all the requirements needed for building a custom solution was discussed. The QCommission team exerted all their effort to ensure that the sales compensation plans and the entire customization were set-up properly and to SCS Direct’s specifications.
When asked about their overall experience with QCommission, this is what Darren Miglas, SCS Direct’s Financial Controller, had to share, “Excellent experience. As a small company, we are heavily reliant on using Excel to 'automate' many of our processes and Sales Rep commissions was no different. As we continue to grow, we know we need better systems in place, so we spend less time doing and more time analyzing. We chose QCommission to be our commission system of choice and couldn’t be happier. The implementation team assigned to us were very knowledgeable, responsive, and easy to work with. After 2 months, we are up and running using the system to calculate our monthly commissions and probably could have been sooner if we could have focused 100% of our time to the implementation process. I highly recommend QCommission and am very happy with how well the implementation process went. That credit goes to the team assigned to our account.”
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on using spreadsheets for commissions, which is a manual process. Spreadsheets, over time, have become an application, but it shouldn’t be one because it’s very error prone. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the more appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that SCS Direct decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
