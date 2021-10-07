EOS Has Been Awarded as "The Most Promising Brand" & Mr. Abhinav Arora, CEO Recognized as "The Most Promising Leader" 2020-21
Thane, India, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- It’s overwhelming for all the EOSites to be recognized as the "Most Promising Brand-2020-21" by WCRCINT. On the top of that a well-deserving leader Mr. Abhinav Arora, CEO of EOS has also been awarded as ‘The Most Promising Leader-2020-21’. India’s Most Promising Brands and Leaders are two of the oldest and most recognized Awards and EOS has bagged both thus proving that it is the Fastest Growing organization in ITES space, under a strong leadership team lead by one the most dynamic leader Mr. Arora.
The award recognizes exemplary achievement of all the industry stalwarts and celebrates the most trusted CEOs, and brands of the Year who are leading the change. The CEO, Mr. Abhinav Arora is amongst the rising business personalities whose valuable efforts have driven EOS’s success, transformed its journey by following his visionary strategies that made an organization to become the winner of ‘The Most Promising Brand of the year 2020-21.
Mr. Abhinav Arora says, “It is an honor to be awarded as ‘The Most Promising Leader.’ Not just this, but my organization, EOS has also been awarded as the ‘Most Promising Brand.’ The recognition has elevated business standards for EOS as the company for creating business that could deliver a seamless BPM and KPO services around the globe. We strive to provide excellent business solutions which are technologically driven and consistent in serving our clients. EOS team has achieved a milestone in this journey which proves our strength in this business domain. Being considered for this award is a result of that diligence that we have put together to deliver exceptional outputs for our customers. So, I would like to extend my gratitude and on behalf of my organization for continual support and efforts to win these prestigious awards.”
About EOS
EOS is the leading business process management organization that strives to provide high quality services focusing on exceptional customer experience and digital technological innovation. EOS is committed to become a value-driven organization with the highest standard services to their customers. With an exceptional team having rich domain expertise and robust digital solutions, helps businesses to transform their futuristic goals into reality. It aims for strategic partnerships with its global clientele to build a culture of innovation and business transformation at cost effective rates and with more productivity.
Links Below:
Website: https://www.eosglobe.com/
Media Connect: Marketing@eosglobe.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eureka-outsourcing-solutions-pvt-ltd/
CEO LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhinav-arora-96080414/
