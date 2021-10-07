Oxipit Expands Executive Team with a New Chief Commercial Officer
AI medical imaging company Oxipit appointed Dany Chammas as their new Chief Commercial Officer. With more than 15 years of experience in top tier medical imaging companies, Dany will join the Executive Team to increase Oxipit’s visibility and accelerate business growth.
Vilnius, Lithuania, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to Oxipit CEO, Gediminas Peksys, Dany’s expertise and in-depth knowledge of the EMEA market will boost Oxipit’s AI product commercialization, including the forthcoming first autonomous AI medical application for healthy patient reporting.
Dany Chammas joins Oxipit with a vast experience as an accomplished business development leader in healthcare and medical imaging spanning Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). With a Master of Engineering in Biomedical, his expertise includes clinical applications, product and marketing management, direct sales development and distributor sales management.
He previously led companies in business development and market implementation across the EMEA region, including establishing a French subsidiary and a wide distributor network in over 25 countries in the area.
Before joining Oxipit, Dany founded his global business development consultancy to support the expansion and market implementation of companies and mainly startups with breakthrough technologies.
“I am excited to join a bold AI startup at the pinnacle of medical imaging innovation. Oxipit presents an impressive range of AI products to fit multiple radiology workflows, as well as an ambitious product pipeline to bring tangible benefits to medical institutions around the world,” stated Dany Chammas.
Back in March at the European Congress of Radiology, Oxipit previewed its autonomous AI application for chest X-rays featuring no abnormalities. The platform will produce finalized reports for healthy patients without any intervention from the radiologist. The product is currently undergoing CE mark certification. The platform is aimed at medical institutions with a large share of healthy patients, including primary care clinics and diagnostic centers. The application will significantly reduce the workload of radiologists, allowing them to focus on cases with suspected pathologies.
In 2019, Oxipit was awarded a CE mark for ChestEye imaging suite, which can identify 75 radiological findings.
