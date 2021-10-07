Calton & Associates, Inc. Names Business Development VP
Norman McEvoy leads Business Development strategy at the dawn of the firms 35th Anniversary.
Tampa, FL, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Calton & Associates, Inc. announced the hiring of Norman McEvoy as Vice President of Business Development on Tuesday morning. Calton is an independently-owned, full-service securities broker-dealer and investment advisory firm offering a wide range of investment products and services serving entrepreneurial, independent financial professionals and their clients since 1987.
In this role, Norman will be leading the financial professional recruitment efforts for the thirty-four-year-old firm. In addition, he will be helping recruits grow their business through a partnership with Calton and helping strengthen the firm's presence. In coming to Calton & Associates, McEvoy said he was, "inspired by the firm's dedication to the independent space and looks forward to working with financial professionals who share its vision for the future. Calton is and has been an owner-operated firm since the beginning. A story and perspective our advisors identify with."
Norman was born in Bay City, Michigan, and is a graduate of Regis Jesuit High School (Aurora, CO), Creighton University (Omaha, NE), Xavier University (Cincinnati, OH), and St. Joseph's University (Philadelphia, PA). He is a Chartered Financial Consultant through the American College of Financial Services (King of Prussia, PA) and teaches various finances courses at local universities. He enjoys golf, football, basketball, reading, and exploring his new home in Tampa in his free time.
For more information on Norman McEvoy, visit: https://www.calton.com/
Contact
Norman McEvoy
800-942-0262
www.calton.com
