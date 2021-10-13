GCommerce Solutions Uses QCommission to Simplify Their Sales Commission Process
Half Moon Bay, CA, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that GCommerce Solutions has chosen QCommission to simplify their sales commission process.
GCommerce Solutions is a marketing firm that approaches digital marketing differently compared to their competitors. Instead of focusing solely on what service to sell their clients, they focus on the lifecycle a consumer goes through. GCommerce uses a combination of world-class management tools and fundamentally sound marketing practices to influence consumers at all stages of their journey. Their services are designed to deliver a complete digital marketing presence and help their clients gain more business.
The GCommerce team needed a sales commission software that could integrate with QuickBooks. Because QCommission came highly rated as a sales commission software that works well with QuickBooks, they decided it was what they needed. Their goals of calculating accurate commissions per payee, providing good statements to payees, and quickly fixing errors were all achieved with the help of QCommission.
“[QCommission is] great for reconciling spreadsheets that are tracking the years of customer service against commission percentage changes. Customer service is great at responding and getting issues resolved quickly!” shared Christy Minnick of GCommerce Solutions.
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on using spreadsheets for commissions, which is a manual process. Spreadsheets, over time, have become an application, but it shouldn’t be one because it’s very error prone. Even with tools like QuickBooks, the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the more appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that GCommerce Solutions decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
