Cancun Airport Transportation Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Transportation in Cancun
Cancun Airport Transportation’s Great Traveler Reviews Earn it a Place Among Travelers’ Favorites in Cancun.
Cancun, Mexico, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cancun Airport Transportation today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Transportation in Cancun. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Cancun Airport Transportation stood out by continuously delighting travelers.
“To have earned TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award 2021 has been a matter of not quitting. To keep going, even when things are not taking the course we wanted to. To be humble and recognize when a mistake was made, and genuinely work towards fixing it. But most importantly, to put oneself on the clients’ feet and excel to the point of being proud of yourself, and do it constantly: with every single client. Despite challenges and constant changes to the industry,” said Cristian Flores, Marketing Manager at Cancun Airport Transportation.
“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”
About Cancun Airport Transportation
Cancun Airport Transportation is a local business in Cancun with large history and experience, dedicated to providing transportation services in the whole Cancun and Riviera Maya area. Its services range from comfortable vans, elegant SUVs, and large vans to amazing limousines. A great option when thinking about private transportation to Tulum, Playa del Carmen, Cancun Hotel Zone, and all nearby popular destinations.
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.
* Source: SimilarWeb, September 2020
** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files
