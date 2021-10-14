Karie Thompson Joins SAN Group as Commercial Lines Placement Specialist
Thompson joins SAN’s AccessPlus department where she will be a primary resource for agents regarding commercial lines.
Hampton, NH, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN), the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is pleased to welcome Karie Thompson as Commercial Lines Placement Specialist.
Thompson joins SAN’s AccessPlus department where she will be a primary resource for agents regarding commercial lines. She will advise member agents and prepare quote proposals, research markets, and engage carrier underwriters to find the best insurance coverage options for clients.
Prior to joining SAN Group, Thompson worked as a Personal Lines Account Manager for Cross Insurance in southeast New Hampshire where she was responsible for sales, client service, retention, and marketing. In addition, Thompson has held positions in the financial services and staffing and recruiting industries, honing her skills in human resources administration, customer service, and education and training.
A New Hampshire native, Thompson earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Trinity College and has completed coursework for an insurance certificate program through Great Bay Community College. She is licensed in Property & Casualty, holds her ACSR designation, and is working towards her CPCU and AINS designations.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to 45+ insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
