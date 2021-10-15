Shufti Pro Makes It To the RegTech Insight Awards USA 2021
Global IDV provider, Shufti Pro has been shortlisted for the RegTech Insight Awards USA, 2021 for the categories of “Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance” and “Best KYC Solution for Client Onboarding.
London, United Kingdom, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In recognition of world-class technological milestones achieved by Shufti Pro in the field of RegTech, the Global market leader has been nominated in 2 different categories of upcoming RegTech Insight Awards USA 2021. Acknowledging the efforts of Shufti Pro in utilizing artificial intelligence to solve modern-day financial and regulatory challenges, Shufti Pro is nominated in the category of “Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance.” Nomination in the category of “Best KYC Solution for Client Onboarding” is a nod to the top-of-the-line identity verification offered by Shufti Pro that has enabled businesses belonging to multiple industries to reliably onboard authentic clientele.
Regtech awards are organized by A-Team Insights to honour the leading and upcoming players in the financial, technological, and regulatory fields that positively impact the global financial industry by providing RegTech solutions. Shufti Pro, an AI-powered KYC/AML service provider, has been catering to the IDV needs of 500+ customers worldwide since its inception in 2017. The nomination has been received based on recent achievements by the company, including a customer satisfaction rate of 92%, a streak of innovative products, and an industry-leading accuracy rate of 98.67%.
You can show your support for Shufti Pro by voting in Category 10 (Best KYC Solution for Client On-Boarding) and Category 28 (Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance) at the provided link. Please remember that you can cast your vote in favour of Shufti Pro until Monday 18th October 2021 at 5 pm UK, while the winners will be announced on Wednesday 17th November 2021.
Explaining his excitement at being nominated in 2 different categories, CEO of Shufti Pro Victor Fredung said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for the RegTech Insight Awards 2021. In a world where online scams are skyrocketing and regulators are penalizing businesses for their lacklustre defence against these scammers, providing automated and configurable RegTech solutions is a top priority of Shufti Pro. I would like our well-wishers and all industry professionals that admire the standards that we have maintained over the years to vote for us so that we can achieve this milestone.”
This year, Shufti Pro launched a digital COVID certificate verification solution to enable secure, accurate, and prompt verification of COVID vaccine certificates. The company also introduced an NFC-based identity verification solution in the same year for automated verification of chip-based ID documents. Last year, Shufti Pro won the Best in Biz Award for providing unmatched consumer service and a Global Excellence Award for outstanding KYC/AML products.
About Shufti Pro
AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider, Shufti Pro, offers KYC, KYB, and AML services in 230+ countries and territories. The company provides solutions built on the principles of trust, authenticity, and transparency. Given the ability to verify 3000+ documents, Shufti Pro authenticates documents in 150+ languages with an accuracy rate of 98.67%. Through its AI-driven efficient verification services, the company aims to create a secure digital marketplace devoid of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.
