Peerless Services: Debrett’s Appoints Air Business for Membership Management
Debrett’s, the world’s leading etiquette authority and publisher of the renowned Debrett’s Peerage and Baronetage since 1769, has selected Air Business Subscriptions to provide a range of membership management services.
Air Business Subscriptions, the subscription and membership management division of the Air Business Group, will provide Debrett’s digital platforms with access/permission control services, order taking both online and via the phone, payment management, customer services, and customer communications.
The services will cover every aspect of Debrett’s expertise – Etiquette resources; Peerage and Baronetage resources; and a bundled package of Etiquette and Peerage and Baronetage resources.
Ian Burrows, Managing Director of Debrett’s, said, “Debrett’s has a proud 250-year publishing heritage, which sits comfortably alongside our newer Coaching Academy and online resources. As content delivery continues to migrate online we needed to transform our business and capitalise on the historic and contemporary value of our digital content, Air Business Subscriptions impressed us with their high quality subscription services and customer service interactions, which are exactly in line with the high expectations of Debrett’s customers.”
Duncan Taylor, Managing Director at Air Business Subscriptions, added, “We are immensely proud to have been selected by Debrett’s to serve their extremely discerning membership with our high end, market leading membership services. We look forward to working with Debrett’s, its members and its prestigious content over the coming years.”
