Dr. Gursimran Reen Nominated for Best of Naperville 2021.
Announcing that Dr. Gursimran Reen and Caps and Crowns Dental were selected as a 2021 Best of Naperville finalist. Naperville Magazine is a sister publication to Chicago Magazine and they host an annual salute to the best in our community and readers vote for their favorite providers in Chicago’s west suburbs.
Naperville, IL, October 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Every January, Naperville Magazine asks its readers to nominate and vote on the “Best of the Naperville” in several categories. Three businesses are then chosen as finalists for each category. This award is completely consumer-driven, and being nominated is truly a privilege. What better way to choose a remarkable business than to ask the customers themselves? The businesses that were nominated have shown exceptional, top-quality service within their industry.
Dr. Gursimran Reen was not only nominated, but chosen as a top-three finalist in the “2021 Best Dentist of Naperville” category. Her dental practice, Caps and Crowns, has earned a prestigious reputation in a year where healthcare has struggled with procedural changes and inventory shortages. Dr. Reen and her team have continued to provide her patients with excellent dental care.
Dr. Reen has proven to be a top clinician with the philosophy of prevention. She provides holistic, comprehensive care by examining every patient completely rather than focusing solely on teeth. Her love for dentistry is exemplified by the Best of Naperville award. It is evident that she truly cares about the health of her patients and serving the Naperville community. When scrolling through her numerous google reviews, common terms that appear are “friendly,” “great customer service” and “caring.”
Dr. Reen attributes her initial passion for dentistry to the time she spent volunteering at dental camps in India. After practicing dentistry in India, she earned a Master’s in Public Health and attended Tufts University Dental School, one of the top-ranked schools in the world. The extensive education she has received has helped to create a well-rounded and knowledgeable clinician.
About Dr. Reen: After graduating from dental school in 2011, Dr. Gursimran Reen sought to further her education. She moved to the United States in 2014 and earned a Masters of Public Health degree at Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Reen then graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 2017 and has been working for the past 4 years in private offices in both Chicago and Indiana. She is an advocate of “prevention rather than cure” and encourages her patients to adopt healthier lifestyles and eating habits. Dr. Reen currently resides in Downers Grove with her husband where they enjoy staying active outdoors.
Dr. Gursimran Reen was not only nominated, but chosen as a top-three finalist in the “2021 Best Dentist of Naperville” category. Her dental practice, Caps and Crowns, has earned a prestigious reputation in a year where healthcare has struggled with procedural changes and inventory shortages. Dr. Reen and her team have continued to provide her patients with excellent dental care.
Dr. Reen has proven to be a top clinician with the philosophy of prevention. She provides holistic, comprehensive care by examining every patient completely rather than focusing solely on teeth. Her love for dentistry is exemplified by the Best of Naperville award. It is evident that she truly cares about the health of her patients and serving the Naperville community. When scrolling through her numerous google reviews, common terms that appear are “friendly,” “great customer service” and “caring.”
Dr. Reen attributes her initial passion for dentistry to the time she spent volunteering at dental camps in India. After practicing dentistry in India, she earned a Master’s in Public Health and attended Tufts University Dental School, one of the top-ranked schools in the world. The extensive education she has received has helped to create a well-rounded and knowledgeable clinician.
About Dr. Reen: After graduating from dental school in 2011, Dr. Gursimran Reen sought to further her education. She moved to the United States in 2014 and earned a Masters of Public Health degree at Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Reen then graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 2017 and has been working for the past 4 years in private offices in both Chicago and Indiana. She is an advocate of “prevention rather than cure” and encourages her patients to adopt healthier lifestyles and eating habits. Dr. Reen currently resides in Downers Grove with her husband where they enjoy staying active outdoors.
Contact
Caps and Crowns Dental of NapervilleContact
Dr. Gursimran Reen
(630) 355-5988
https://naperville-dental.com/
Dr. Gursimran Reen
(630) 355-5988
https://naperville-dental.com/
Categories