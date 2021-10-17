TIS Strengthens Product Management by Hiring Axel Goedecke
Improving the understanding of customer requirements and bridging the gap between software development and the user perspective.
Walldorf, Germany, October 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), a leading provider of cloud-based payment and liquidity management platforms, today announced Axel Goedecke as new Director of Product Management, based in Berlin. In his new role, 39-year-old Goedecke will focus on improving the understanding of customer requirements and bridging the gap between software development and the user perspective.
Axel Goedecke has excellent knowledge of the German-speaking and international treasury market. He gained his consulting experience during his years of experience in management roles for important companies in this industry, to name (among others) the international management consulting company Horváth & Partners and Schwabe, Ley & Greiner, a leading finance and treasury management consulting firm.
"Payment traffic has traditionally been seen in the context of treasury," explains the Lippstadt native. "TIS has made it its own category and, with Enterprise Payment Optimization, created a platform for global payments that breaks down business silos and creates transparency between people, processes and data. Payment transactions are thus made tangible for an extensive market. I have been following and observing this fascinating development of TIS for almost ten years and look forward to being part of it in the future."
"The payments market is undergoing a major shift towards digitalization and new business models. Over the past years, TIS has been driving a transformation process, through which we provide companies with an orchestration layer to support holistic financial strategies and business transformation processes," explains Erol Bozak, Co-Founder and CPO of TIS. "With his excellent knowledge of treasury management and payments - both from a technical and a customer perspective - Axel Goedecke is the ideal person to drive this transformation forward with us.”
About TIS
TIS is reimagining the world of enterprise payments through a cloud-based platform uniquely designed to help global organizations optimize outbound payments. Corporations, banks and business vendors leverage TIS to transform how they connect global accounts, collaborate on payment processes, execute outbound payments, analyze cash flow and compliance data, and improve critical outbound payment functions.
The TIS corporate payments technology platform helps businesses improve operational efficiency, lower risk, manage liquidity, gain strategic advantage – and ultimately achieve enterprise payment optimization.
We’re on a mission to set a new industry standard for business-to-business payments. Since 2010, TIS has been combining its treasury management heritage with cloud architecture and bank connectivity expertise to help global corporations, banks and consulting firms optimize outbound payment processes.
Contact
Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbHContact
Stefan Kleine, Director of Marketing
+49 170 767 24 35
https://www.tis.biz
