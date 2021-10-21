Snyder Building Construction Completes Credit Union Colorado Broomfield Branch
Denver, CO, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Snyder Building Construction Completes the Colorado Credit Union Broomfield Location.
Snyder Building Construction is excited to announce its completion of the 9,207 sq. ft. tenant build-out of the newest Credit Union of Colorado location in Broomfield, CO. With nearly 20 locations across the state, Credit Union of Colorado is a local banking institution dedicated to making banking less complicated and making financial goals more attainable.
The project entailed a core and shell tenant build-out to convert an existing bank to the Credit Union of Colorado brand. Designed by Architect Galloway and Company, extensive millwork was an aesthetic focal point of the project. Snyder Building Construction demolished and rebuilt walls to accommodate the open layout. Large-scale, floor-to-ceiling millwork clad the feature wall of the bank. The Snyder team meticulously stained the millwork, which continued up to the soffits, to align with the brand colors. The cash register and teller desk also featured decorative millwork accented by a stone veneer finish. The combination of wood and stone finishes effectively bring the outdoors in creating a harmonious and open environment.
The design of the new bank space created an open branch concept by diminishing physical barriers between the drive-thru and the teller. For client convenience and flexibility, the branch is outfitted with self-serve kiosks and integrated with easy-to-use virtual teller machines.
“The Credit Union of Colorado selects its contractors based upon best value. Snyder Building Group proved through their quality workmanship, timely delivery of the finished work, and understanding our budget considerations. We are looking forward to working with them on several future projects in our pipeline.” Said Darin Rose of Credit Union of Colorado.
About Credit Union of Colorado
The Credit Union of Colorado is a local banking institution dedicated to helping its clients meet their financial goals. They simplify the banking process and offer low interest rate options and low fees. For those interested in financial investment or loan transactions, the Credit Union of Colorado provides member advocates to support their clients every step of the way.
About Snyder Building Construction:
Snyder Building Construction is a commercial general contractor providing tenant improvement, adaptive reuse, and commercial ground-up construction for restaurants and breweries, retail, fitness, medical, dental, office, nonprofit, corporate, law firms and banking in Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Snyder Building Construction focuses on accountable, high-quality, and trustworthy service for projects <$10M. Long-lasting relationships and a team-oriented approach allow us to be honest, fair, and transparent in every facet of the construction process. Expect meticulously planned details and craftsman-like installation paired with a small team dedicated to quality care and attention. Snyder Building Construction was named the 2019 Small Business Torch Award Winner for trust in the marketplace, an honor given by the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado.
Contact
Snyder Building Construction
Rich Snyder
720-900-5082
www.snyderbuilding.com
