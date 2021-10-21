Mark Abolafia Joins Intraway to Lead Channels Program in North America
Abolafia comes to Intraway as part of an aggressive growth strategy focused on its business development and partners strategy in North America.
Miami, FL, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Intraway Corporation, a leading provider of OSS provisioning automation solutions in the Americas, announced today that Mark Abolafia has joined its team as SVP, Business Development & Channels.
Abolafia comes to Intraway as part of an aggressive growth strategy focused on its business development and partners strategy in North America. Mark previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Datavision, responsible for all aspects of the company’s operations. His previous positions include senior roles in managing Service Provider consulting and systems integration businesses, as well as business development in various software and consulting companies in the telecommunications, pharmaceutical/life sciences and financial services verticals.
“Intraway’s Symphonica SaaS offer represents a great opportunity for our business. Our clients are looking to expand their capabilities into the 'telco cloud' and our Channels Program is set up to expand our reach through a network of Resellers, Systems Integrators and Development partners, all of whom will benefit from the adoption of this vendor agnostic and industry standards-based business process and orchestration solution,” Abolafia shared. “I look forward to being part of the continuing success of the company as we build out the program.”
Intraway's no-code cloud-native provisioning and orchestration solution, Symphonica SaaS, is designed to accelerate Communication Service Providers’ (CSPs) transformational goals in building future-proof networks. Whether they need to deploy GPON, 5G Small Cells, or Remote Phy, Symphonica SaaS stands ready to support them with multiple use cases and deployment scenarios. It is designed to allow CSPs to automate service lifecycle management without investing in time-consuming and budget-heavy projects.
For the past 18 years, Intraway has expanded its reach within Latin America, working with industry powerhouses such as Tigo, izzi, Telecom Argentina and Telefonica with its service provisioning and orchestration solutions. In the last few years, it has expanded its client portfolio to North America with projects such as residential and business service provisioning and orchestration as well as network automation at T1 and T2 operators.
