Kasentex Introduces New Quilt Sets for the Fall Season
Jacksonville, FL, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The holiday shopping season is quickly approaching and will be here before you know it with Black Friday around the corner. You can now surprise the whole family or friends with a gift that is functional. "We have heard amazing stories of how much people loved our spring bedding sets after they gave it as a gift," says Gloria Johnston, the social coordinator for Kasentex. "So we asked what other designs people wanted."
Kasentex's new all season quilts include stitched patterns such as an RV, compass, cabin and fish design. The holidays will be here before you know it. It's never too late to think of the perfect gift.
"The fish embroidery looks even better in person and adds a bit of texture that comes across looking fantastic in a room with pastel themes!" said Colin.
For more information visit Kasentex at https://kasentex.com
Kimberly Randall
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
