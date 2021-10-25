TECO-Westinghouse Launches U.S.-Manufactured Heat Recovery System (HRS); Revolutionizes Utility and Oil and Gas Sectors with C02 Reduction Process
TECO-Westinghouse has teamed up with L.A. Turbine and A G Equipment to design and deploy a Heat Recovery System that will help revolutionize heavy industry. Designed for new and retrofit applications, this HRS includes “green energy” C02 capture. Product research and testing began in 2020 at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.
Dean Sarandria, TECO-Westinghouse Director of Custom Products and Green Energy, points out, “This product is aligned with the TECO’s vision of energy conservation, emission reduction, intelligence and automation.” He adds, “We are excited to have designed a product that reduces greenhouse gases.”
Collaboration between the three companies combines specified areas of engineering to address new applications and retrofit markets. The Heat Recovery System’s product effectiveness is supported by the applied Organic Rankin Cycle technique. Heat capture is utilized during heat expansion and contraction within the system. The turboexpander, developed by L.A. Turbine, drives TECO-Westinghouse’s “high speed” motor, supported by AG Equipment’s compressor package.
TECO-Westinghouse continues to advance engineering and product development toward expansion of green product offerings. The Heat Recovery System (HRS) works alongside mid to large scale Battery Storage Systems (BESS), Electric Vehicle Charging, Wind and Solar Energy integration. Their in-house U.S. and global manufacturing capabilities produce effective turnkey micro-grids for grid-tied and remote applications in desert, mountain, and coastal regions. Aligning with sustainability and green energy initiatives, TECO-Westinghouse continues to bridge the industrial demand of legacy motor product lines with emerging, renewable energy technologies.
About L.A. Turbine
L.A. Turbine, a Chart Industries Company, designs and manufactures application-specific, highly engineered turboexpanders used in hydrocarbon processing, geothermal power generation, industrial gas, power-recovery and refrigeration applications. The company’s global FX-TURBO field service team provides 24/7 aftermarket repair, redesign and maintenance for all turboexpander brands and configurations. Headquarters are in Valencia, California with sales and service support in the U.S. and globally through a partner network on five continents. Since 2003, LAT has provided aftermarket service to thousands of global suppliers and since 2007, has engineered and delivered more than 150 LAT turboexpanders and commissioned more than 100 LAT units. To learn more, visit www.LATurbine.com.
About A G Equipment
A G Equipment Company ranks among the top within the global compressor packaging industry. Located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, the company is privately held, with 87 acres of modern facilities, automated processes, engineering excellence, with skilled and specialized employees within the industry. A G Equipment encompass 700,000 ft² (65,032 M²) under roof. Headquarters specialty shops include: 78 assembly bays, 14 climate controlled paint booths with fume exhaust systems with four shot-blast facilities with full waste-recovery systems. Crane capacity includes 50-ft hook height and 2,943 tons, with 160 tons of maximum capacity—as well as two mobile gantry cranes. The facility is accompanied with a dedicated skid and piping ship, automated steel processing shop and ASME Section VIII vessel shop. To learn more, visit: www.agequipmentcompany.com.
About TECO-Westinghouse
Headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, TECO-Westinghouse is a leading manufacturer and supplier of electric motors and controls for the energy, water, mining, and metal industries. Through research and development, TECO-Westinghouse has also developed advanced capabilities in renewable energy customization with green energy and battery storage solutions including micro-grids and scalable energy storage (BESS) with solar and wind energy integration. To learn more, visit www.tecowestinghouse.com.
Contact
TECO-Westinghouse Motor Co.Contact
Lana DeLeon
512-218-7409
www.tecowestinghouse.com
